Rutgers Women’s Basketball Grinds Out Gritty Win Over Lafayette

As the non-conference schedule winds down, games like these often define a team more than highlight-reel performances. Rutgers women’s basketball found itself in exactly that kind of test on Sunday afternoon. They battled through cold shooting and constant pressure to secure a hard-fought 54–45 win over Lafayette.

A Rough Opening Sets the Tone For The Rutgers Women's Basketball

Rutgers struggled mightily to find any offensive rhythm, opening the contest by going just 1-for-15 from the field. The first possession ended in a shot-clock violation, setting the tone for a sluggish start. Lafayette capitalized on an early lead, jumping out to a 5–0 lead with a little over eight minutes left in the first quarter.

By the end of the opening ten minutes, Rutgers trailed 11–4. Half of the Scarlet Knights’ points came from the free-throw line. It underscored just how difficult scoring was in the early going.

The tide began to turn in the second quarter, thanks largely to Faith Blackstone. She calmly knocked down two free throws and then buried a three-pointer to cut the Lafayette lead to two. That basket seemed to unlock something for Rutgers.

Nene Ndiaye followed with a layup to tie the game and then scored again inside to give the Scarlet Knights their first lead of the afternoon. Rutgers went on a 9–0 run, applying pressure on both ends of the floor. Although Lafayette briefly slowed the surge at the free-throw line, Rutgers closed the half strong and entered the locker room with a 22–20 lead.

The second half belonged to Blackstone. She opened the third quarter by scoring Rutgers’ first two points and continued to lead with confidence and composure. Blackstone finished the afternoon with a game-high 22 points. It also marked her highest scoring output in a Rutgers uniform and pushed her past the 1,000-point mark for her collegiate career.

Ndiaye also stepped up during that stretch, scoring six points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Together, the duo helped Rutgers build an 11–7 run to start the half, eventually stretching the lead to nine by the end of the quarter. Ndiaye finished with 19 points, providing a steady interior presence that balanced Blackstone’s perimeter scoring.

The Team Turned the Page to Big Ten Play

The Leopards hit several three-pointers in the fourth quarter. They trimmed the Rutgers lead to just four with a little more than five minutes remaining.

Defense was the defining element of the win. Rutgers forced 21 Lafayette turnovers and converted them into 22 points. The Scarlet Knights also dominated the rebounding battle, finishing with a plus-21 edge on the glass. Even with the offense struggling, Rutgers shot 27 percent from the field and 22 percent from three-point range.

With non-conference play complete, Rutgers heads into Big Ten competition knowing improvement is needed offensively. Still, Sunday’s win reinforced the team’s identity.

Rutgers returns to action on Sunday, December 28, hosting No. 24 Michigan State at 2 p.m. The matchup will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

