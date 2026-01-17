Rutgers Women’s Basketball Heads on the Road for Sunday Afternoon Showdown

The Big Ten season is often described as a gauntlet, and for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the next step in that journey comes with urgency and opportunity. This Sunday, Rutgers heads to University Park for a matchup against Penn State that carries more weight than the records suggest.

Rutgers enters at 8-9 overall and 0-6 in Big Ten play, while Penn State sits at 7-11 overall and 0-7 in conference action.

Game Details of Rutgers Women's Basketball and Where to Watch

Sunday’s contest tips off at 1 p.m. inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Fans unable to attend in person can watch the game live on B1G+, while radio coverage will be available through FOX Sports New Jersey. As Rutgers continues to elevate its national presence, the 2025-26 women’s basketball season, presented by Prudential, will feature the Scarlet Knights six times across the Big Ten Network and FS1.

Rutgers enters the weekend following a challenging road test at Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights showed early energy by taking a first-quarter lead but ultimately fell 73-54. The game featured balanced offensive contributions, led by Faith Blackstone with 11 points.

Nene Ndiaye, Lauryn Swann, and Zachara Perkins each added 10 points, while Antonia Bates led the team on the boards with nine rebounds. Despite the result, the performance reflected continued fight and resilience as the team navigates a demanding Big Ten schedule.

Several significant milestones have highlighted Rutgers’ season. Faith Blackstone recently became the 34th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, accomplishing the feat against Lafayette on Dec. 20. She now sits at 1,058 career points.

In the backcourt, Kaylah Ivey recorded her 500th career assist during a Dec. 28 game at Michigan State, and her 516 assists rank 12th nationally among active Division I players. Head coach Coquese Washington also reached a career milestone, earning the 250th win of her coaching career on Dec. 20.

A New-Look Roster Under Coach Washington

Coach Washington has guided a deliberate roster rebuild, highlighted by the addition of four new coaches this offseason. Senior Associate Head Coach Shannon LeBeauf joined the staff along with assistants Sean LeBeauf, Danielle Edwards, and James Spinelli. Rutgers returns five players from last season, including Antonia Bates, Deja Young, Zachara Perkins, Kennedy Brandt, and Janae Walker.

The transfer portal has played a major role in reshaping the roster. Lauryn Swann arrived from Arizona after earning 2025 Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors. Kaylah Ivey transferred from Boston College after leading the ACC and ranking third nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio. Faith Blackstone came from Stephen F.

Austin as a first-team All-Conference selection and NCAA Tournament participant. Imani Lester joined from Kansas State after a 28-8 season and Sweet Sixteen run. Nene Ndiaye and Yacine Ndiaye added depth, defense, and postseason experience from Boston College and UNCG.

Rutgers’ freshmen are laying the groundwork for the program’s future. Precious Gem Wheeler developed into a defensive presence at Franklin High School, averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game during her sophomore season. Makylah Moore brings championship experience from Nazareth High School in Brooklyn. That's where she helped capture an NYSPHSAA title and averaged 21.4 points per game as a senior.

After Sunday’s road test, the Scarlet Knights return home to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Thursday, Jan. 22, for a 6 p.m. game against No. 8 Michigan on the Big Ten Network.

