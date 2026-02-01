Rutgers Women’s Basketball Hopes to Turn Season Around Against USC

For Rutgers women’s basketball, the trip to Southern California is more than just a cross-country flight. Because it’s a chance to hit the reset button. Sitting at 9-12 overall and 1-9 in Big Ten play, the Scarlet Knights are desperate to snap a losing streak.

The one that has seen them drop eight of their last nine games. This Sunday at the Galen Center, Rutgers faces USC to prove they can compete in conference play before their showdown with UCLA. Presenting fans and an amazing time during the matchup.

Rutgers Women's Basketball Team Seek a Bounce-Back Road Win

Head coach Coquese Washington knows the task ahead is daunting. After a 74-53 defeat at the hands of Oregon, the Scarlet Knights are looking to tighten their defense. It has allowed an average margin of defeat of more than 23 points in conference games. The stakes are high, and with a nationally ranked UCLA team on the horizon, Sunday’s matchup is a "must-improve" opportunity.

Rutgers’ road to improvement has been complicated by a lack of consistency in its lineup. Injuries and illness have impacted key contributors, leaving Washington scrambling to find stability.

Sophomore forward Zachara Perkins and graduate guard Faith Blackstone both missed the Oregon game due to illness. Perkins still managed 11 points, but Blackstone’s availability is the bigger concern. As the team’s third-leading scorer, her veteran presence is crucial to orchestrating offense and helping Rutgers find a rhythm against USC.

Despite these setbacks, Rutgers has shown flashes of potential. Lauryn Swann’s 13 points and Perkins’ contributions against Oregon highlight the type of balanced production the Scarlet Knights need to make a statement in Los Angeles.

Milestones and Bright Spots the Team is Bringing

Even amid a tough season, Rutgers has had milestones worth celebrating. Faith Blackstone became the 45th Scarlet Knight to reach 1,000 career points, currently totaling 1,106. Kaylah Ivey recorded her 500th career assist, ranking 13th among active Division I players.

Head coach Coquese Washington also notched her 250th career win in December. These accomplishments remind the program of its talent and potential, even in a challenging campaign.

Rutgers enters Sunday ranked near the bottom of the conference in scoring and shooting percentage. However, USC’s struggles in similar areas make this a rare head-to-head matchup for two teams seeking to climb out of a slump. With balanced scoring, defensive intensity, and the return of key players, Rutgers has a real chance to turn the page.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Fans can stream the game on B1G+ or tune in via FOX Sports New Jersey and 88.7 WRSU-FM. The 2025-26 season is proudly presented by Prudential. And now for the fans, Rutgers looks to make a statement and take a big step toward ending their Big Ten slide.

This road trip is more than travel miles. It is because it's an opportunity for the Scarlet Knights to show they still belong among the conference’s competitive squads and set the tone for the rest of the season.

