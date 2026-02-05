The 2025–26 Big Ten season has been a journey defined by resilience for Rutgers women’s basketball, and Wednesday night in Los Angeles offered the clearest test yet. Wrapping up a demanding West Coast swing, the Scarlet Knights stepped onto the floor at Pauley Pavilion to face No. 2 UCLA, one of the nation’s most complete and confident teams.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball's Offensive Leaders Rise to the Moment

While the 86–46 final score favored the Bruins, the night served as an important measuring stick for Rutgers' growth. Facing a No. 2/2 UCLA squad that entered the matchup 22–1 overall and unbeaten in Big Ten play,

Against UCLA’s aggressive and physical defense, Rutgers found stability through its top scoring options. Lauryn Swann led the Scarlet Knights with 14 points, connecting on three three-pointers and continuing to show confidence against high-level perimeter defenders. Her ability to stay aggressive on the road has been a consistent bright spot throughout the West Coast trip.

Zachara Perkins joined Swann in double figures with 13 points, continuing a strong stretch since returning from a three-game hiatus. Perkins has now scored in double figures in all three games since her return.

Beyond the box score, several encouraging trends continued for head coach Coquese Washington’s squad. Perkins’ consistency has established her as one of the team’s most dependable scoring options, even when primary looks are limited. Kaylah Ivey once again steadied the offense, finishing with four assists and maintaining her role as the team’s primary facilitator.

On the defensive end, Antonia Bates anchored the effort on the glass. She has shared the team lead in rebounds and extended a stretch in which she has led or tied for the rebounding lead in four straight games.

Freshmen Precious Gem Wheeler and Makylah Moore also logged meaningful minutes. Especially with Wheeler contributing on second-chance opportunities and sharing the rebounding lead with four boards.

First-Half Fight at Pauley Pavilion

Rutgers opened the game with early confidence as Faith Blackstone knocked down a three-pointer to get the Scarlet Knights on the board. UCLA answered quickly, using pace to establish momentum in the opening quarter. Despite falling behind, Rutgers continued showing defensive resolve in the second period.

Midway through the second quarter, the Scarlet Knights held UCLA scoreless for more than three minutes. Contributions from Ivey, Bates, and Perkins during that stretch helped Rutgers stay engaged before UCLA closed the half on a late run to take a 40–19 lead into the break.

One of the most encouraging takeaways came in the final period. Despite the margin, Rutgers refused to lose focus and outscored UCLA 19–18 in the fourth quarter. The closing stretch featured balanced scoring, highlighted by a three-pointer from Kennedy Brandt.

Winning the fourth quarter against a top-ranked opponent provided a tangible sign of competitiveness among the fans. Especially in effort and development, regardless of the scoreboard.

Rutgers now sits at 9–14 overall and 1–11 in Big Ten play as the West Coast trip comes to an end. The Scarlet Knights return to Jersey Mike’s Arena to host RV/RV Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 8.

More from Rutgers on SI