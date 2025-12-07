Rutgers Women’s Basketball Outmatched Late in Tough Road Test vs. Iowa

The Rutgers women’s basketball team stepped into Big Ten play on Saturday night. And talking about the game, they also walked straight into a storm. However, they couldn’t withstand it as the team took a tough 79–36 loss to the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes. Rutgers entered the matchup with a solid 7–3 non-conference record. However, nothing seemed to click against the Hawkeyes. They somehow pushed the Scarlet Knights into their most lopsided defeat since a 92–42 loss to USC last season.

Focusing On the Bright Moments for Rutgers Women's Basketball

The numbers painted a clear picture. Iowa knocked down 49 per cent of its shots and controlled the paint with confidence. Meanwhile, Rutgers struggled to keep pace physically or offensively. Almost every statistical category leaned decisively toward Iowa. Especially with the 44–18 scoring gap in the paint showing just how overwhelmed Rutgers was inside.

Even during such a difficult performance, Rutgers saw a few individual highlights. Zachara Perkins led the team with 11 points, giving the Knights some much-needed scoring. Yacine Ndiaye worked hard on the boards, finishing with eight rebounds to pace the team.

The return of Lauryn Swann added a hopeful spark. Swann, who had been sidelined since the season opener, found her rhythm late in the game with a free throw, a steal-and-score, and a three-pointer. Her late surge offered a glimpse of the energy and impact she could provide as the season progresses.

Perkins put Rutgers on the board with a layup, but Iowa answered right away to push ahead 9–2. The momentum continued as Iowa scored the first five points of the second quarter. Blackstone broke the stretch with a steal-and-score, but Iowa responded with seven more points.

Perkins’ three-point play and Ndiaye’s free throw provided a brief positive stretch for Rutgers, trimming it to 34–12 late in the half. Perkins added two more free throws, but Iowa ended the half with a jumper and a commanding 42–14 lead.

The Third Quarter Shifts the Game Completely

Any hope of a Rutgers surge after halftime was shut down quickly. Nene Ndiaye opened the third with a basket, but Iowa fired back with an 11–2 run to push the lead even further. Blackstone gave Rutgers a nice moment with a smooth reverse layup.

However, the Hawkeyes kept adding on. They stretched the advantage to 55–18 and eventually closed the quarter up 65–18 after outscoring Rutgers 24–4 in the frame.

Rutgers showed some pride in the fourth quarter, winning the period 18–14. Swann delivered her strongest stretch since her return with her free throw, steal-and-score, and three-pointer. Perkins, Kaylah Ivey, Makylah Moore, and the Ndiaye sisters added late points, but the early deficit was too overwhelming to overcome as Iowa wrapped up the 79–36 win.

The defeat highlighted the massive challenge that awaits in Big Ten play. It will give Rutgers a clear look at what improvements they must make. The Scarlet Knights now turn their attention to their final nonconference road test. It's surely a trip to face Princeton on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m.

