Rutgers Women’s Basketball Set to Host “HoopFest” at Jersey Mike’s Arena
Rutgers Women’s Basketball is gearing up to welcome fans back in style. It is because the 2025–26 season is already underway. The Scarlet Knights are hosting HoopFest, a free, family-friendly event presented by Prudential. It will be on Sunday, October 26, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Arena. This annual celebration promises an afternoon filled with excitement, entertainment, and Scarlet Knight pride.
Open Practice and Fan Fun Tip-Off of the Day
The festivities begin with an Open Practice and Fan Engagement session from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. That's where fans can get an exclusive preview of the 2025–26 Scarlet Knights in action. The event offers a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s preparation and energy. The head coach, Coquese Washington, leads a live Q&A session to discuss team goals and the journey ahead.
Around the concourse, interactive FAQ stations will be open for fans to explore. At the Ticketing & Group Experiences booth, attendees can learn about ticket options. They will also get special group packages. Meanwhile, the Marketing & Promotions station will hand out raffle tickets for chances to win exciting prizes. They also include signed basketballs, courtside seats, and even a flatscreen TV.
The first 250 fans through the doors will score a free, exclusive HoopFest T-shirt, and complimentary popcorn and water will be available to all. Merchandise stands will feature the latest Rutgers gear, including player-specific shirts. Kids can enjoy face painting, caricature artists, and other fun activities on the concourse.
Pep Rally and Team Introductions Bring the Energy
As the clock hits 1:45 p.m., the arena will come alive with the HoopFest Pep Rally, featuring the Rutgers Marching Scarlet Knights, cheer and dance teams, and beloved mascot Sir Henry. Fans will get the chance to learn Rutgers traditions and practice crowd chants. They will also soak up the high-energy atmosphere that defines game day at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
At 2 p.m., the lights will dim, and a full game-day-style team introduction will take over the court. It will be complete with music and a light show as the Scarlet Knights make their first official walkout of the season. Following the introductions, Coach Washington will address the crowd to thank fans for their support and officially kick off the family fun portion of the event.
Coach Washington expressed her excitement for the day, saying, "HoopFest is all about celebrating our fans, community, and the energy of Rutgers women's basketball. We can't wait to see Jersey Mike's Arena filled with families, students, and our supporters as we get ready for an exciting season ahead."
The event’s final hour, from 2:10 to 3:00 p.m., is dedicated to fan interaction and family activities throughout the arena. Fans can shoot free throws alongside players, take photos in themed booths, and visit inflatables, craft stations, and "Sir Henry’s Castle." Trick-or-treating stations will add a touch of Halloween fun, and fans are encouraged to come in costume for extra prizes and giveaways.
