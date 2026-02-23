Rutgers Women’s Basketball Show Heart on Senior Night Despite Setback to Penn State

There was emotion in the air at Jersey Mike’s Arena this past weekend. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's basketball hosted their second-to-last home game of the 2026 season, and it was Senior Night. The evening was dedicated to honoring the graduating class for their dedication to the program "on the banks". Well, the appreciation from the crowd was loud and heartfelt.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Zachara Perkins Posts a Powerful Double-Double

But once the ball tipped, sentiment gave way to a fierce Big Ten showdown. Despite a resilient fourth-quarter rally and relentless effort until the final whistle, Rutgers fell 87-78 to Pennsylvania State University.

However, the scoreboard ultimately favored the Nittany Lions, yet the Scarlet Knights battled through scoring droughts. And defensive challenges to keep the game within reach deep into the fourth quarter.

Even in defeat, Zachara Perkins delivered one of her most complete performances of the season. She anchored Rutgers with a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Perkins made her presence felt on the glass all night.

The game opened as a defensive battle. Rutgers set the tone immediately, forcing Penn State into an 0-for-5 start from the field. The Knights were active, disruptive, and clearly energized by the home crowd.

Nene Ndiaye put Rutgers on the board with a free throw. The first three points of the night came from the line after Faith Blackstone calmly knocked down two of her own. The first field goal followed shortly after when Kaylah Ivey buried a three-pointer that pushed Rutgers’ lead to six.

Penn State did not score until just under six minutes remained in the first quarter, when Tea Cleante connected from beyond the arc to trim the Rutgers lead to five. Meanwhile, Imani Lester caught fire. She poured in 10 points in the opening quarter. That gave the Scarlet Knights an offensive spark when possessions became physical and contested.

Still, late scoring from Cleante and McMiller allowed Penn State to edge ahead 21-18 heading into the second quarter. Lester continued to carry the offensive load in the second period. She drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 21, then followed with a two-point jumper to put Rutgers back in front.

However, Penn State answered with an 8-0 run that flipped the momentum. McMiller found her rhythm and heated up in a hurry, scoring 11 points in the second quarter alone. That surge helped the Nittany Lions build a 38-32 advantage as both teams headed to halftime.

The third quarter began with a competitive back-and-forth stretch, but Penn State’s three-point shooting soon took center stage. Over the first two and a half minutes of the half, the Nittany Lions began to create breathing room from beyond the arc.

McMiller continued to score from deep, stretching the lead into double digits. Rutgers managed to stabilize defensively and prevent the deficit from ballooning further. But at the same time, closing the gapfelt difficult. By the end of the third quarter, Penn State held a 63-53 lead.

A Final Push That Showed Heart

Rutgers refused to let Senior Night slip away quietly. Early in the fourth quarter, Ndiaye converted a quick bucket, and Perkins followed with two made free throws to cut the deficit to six with just over nine minutes remaining.

After Penn State responded at the line, Faith Blackstone knocked down a three-pointer to once again trim the margin to six. The energy inside Jersey Mike’s Arena rose with every defensive stop.

The Knights would not get closer until Ivey drilled a clutch three-pointer that pulled Rutgers within four. For a moment, it felt like the comeback might fully materialize. But Penn State executed down the stretch and pulled away late, sealing the 87-78 victory.

Rutgers worked hard on the offensive glass, collecting 20 offensive rebounds. Yet those extra opportunities resulted in only seven second-chance points. Both teams forced 13 turnovers, but the difference came in capitalizing on mistakes. Penn State scored 24 points off Rutgers turnovers, while the Scarlet Knights managed just seven points off Penn State miscues.

Two standout individual performances powered the Nittany Lions. McMiller finished with 37 points, while Gracie Merkle added 26 points in the paint. Senior Night may not have ended in victory, but the effort and emotion were undeniable. The Scarlet Knights showed resilience, heart, and pride in front of their home crowd.

Rutgers now has one final opportunity to defend its home court this season. The Scarlet Knights will host Indiana this Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will mark the last home game at Jersey Mike’s Arena before postseason play begins.

More from Rutgers on SI