Rutgers Women’s Basketball Signs Four-Star Guard Chikae Desdunes

Desdunes Gives Rutgers a Nationally Ranked Backcourt Addition

Rutgers women’s basketball added four-star combo guard Chikae Desdunes to its 2026-27 roster, giving new head coach Gary Redus II his first incoming freshman and another foundational piece as the Scarlet Knights prepare for his first season.

Desdunes is ranked No. 51 nationally in the 2026 class by ESPNW. She joins seven transfers in Redus’ first recruiting group: Zennia Thomas, Fatima Diakhate, Tara Daye, Jaylah Lampley, Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo and Hope Masonius.

“I chose Rutgers University because it gives me the opportunity to compete at a high level while also opening doors beyond basketball, like strong academics, networking and career development,” Desdunes said. “It felt like the best place to develop into a complete person, not just an athlete.”

The 5-foot-9 guard played at John Curtis Christian School in New Orleans before spending her junior and senior seasons at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. As a senior, Desdunes averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in High School. During her time in high school, she tallied more than 2,000 points.

She won two state titles at John Curtis in 2022 and 2024 with her team, then went on to help DME win the 2025 Grind Session regular season title. Desdunes played for the CyFair Elite and, in her time with the program, reached two Nike EYBL Final Fours. She was second-team All-EYBL.

“I’ve been watching Chikae play since she was in eighth grade, so I know her game well and what she’s capable of,” Redus said. “She brings great versatility to the backcourt; she can stretch the floor, score at all three levels, and she’s a true competitor with strong ball-handling skills.”

Veteran Transfers Bring Proven Production and Postseason Experience

Thomas arrives after earning MEAC Player of the Year honors at Howard. The graduate forward averaged a conference-leading 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while helping the Bison finish 23-7, win the MEAC regular-season championship and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Diakhate gives Rutgers a 6-foot-5 interior presence after averaging 9.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks at Pitt. She shot a team-high 56.1% from the field, had 9 double-doubles for the year, and was the team leader in rebounding and blocking.

Daye, from the Newark area, brings experience in the Big Ten after leading Purdue in scoring and rebounding. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while connecting on 47.2 percent of her field goal attempts, starting all 30 games for the Boilermakers.

Lampley averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds as a Mississippi State freshman. She scored a career-high 24 points against Samford and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Redus Prioritizes New Jersey Talent in First Roster Build

The Pauldo twins return to their home state after beginning their collegiate careers at Tennessee. Mia averaged 10.4 points, recorded 67 assists and earned SEC All-Freshman recognition. Mya appeared in 27 games and contributed as a perimeter shooter and defender.

The Paterson natives previously led Morris Catholic to three consecutive state championships and the 2025 MaxPreps national championship. Mia was also a McDonald’s All-American and New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

Masonius gives Rutgers another New Jersey product. The Spring Lake native appeared in 23 games at Bucknell after missing her freshman season because of an injury. Before college, she scored more than 1,000 points and helped Manasquan win state championships in 2022 and 2024.

The eight new players that Redus will bring to Rutgers will provide much-needed experienced frontcourt scoring, multiple ball handlers, defensive flexibility, and even a highly touted freshman in the country who can develop alongside the rest of the program. Now Redus can start to integrate his group of newcomers and develop a rotation that can compete in the Big Ten in his first year at Rutgers.