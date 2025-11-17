Rutgers Women's Basketball Surges Late to Outlast FDU and Extend Win Streak
Rutgers women’s basketball wrapped up its five-game homestand with a well-earned 59-49 victory over FDU on Sunday afternoon. The win pushed the Scarlet Knights to an impressive 4-1 start and marked their second straight triumph.
Meanwhile, FDU dropped to 2-3 after previously facing tough tests against Purdue and Notre Dame. With both teams scrapping from tip to final buzzer, Rutgers’ depth, poise, and late-game execution ultimately made the difference.
Rutgers' Slow Start Marked by Defensive Pressure and Free Throws
The opening quarter told the story of two teams trying to find their footing through tight defensive pressure. Rutgers struggled to connect from the field, making only two of their 11 shot attempts.
However, free throws kept them alive. Despite FDU’s brief 7-0 burst, the Knights cooled off just as quickly, allowing Rutgers to stay even at 13-13. Junior forward Nene Ndiaye emerged early as a steadying force, scoring four points while helping Rutgers keep pace.
The scoring rhythm finally began to settle in during the second quarter. Rutgers took its first meaningful lead of the afternoon on a corner three from sophomore guard Zachara Perkins.
Even with both teams trading buckets, the Scarlet Knights edged into halftime with a narrow one-point lead. Ndiaye set the pace with eight first-half points. Meanwhile, Perkins added seven points and three rebounds. Senior guard Imani Lester also came up big with six points and a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the free-throw line.
The third quarter began slowly, but Rutgers soon found the momentum shift it had been searching for. Junior forward Janae Walker ignited the spark with an and-one finish, and Perkins continued her standout day with another clutch three-pointer. Those timely shots allowed Rutgers to widen the gap and build a more comfortable advantage heading into the final stretch.
But FDU was far from finished. The visitors made a push in the fourth quarter, fueled by the red-hot play of guard Ava Renninger. With about seven minutes to go, Renninger knocked down a three-pointer to momentarily put FDU back on top. Her performance was nothing short of stellar, as she ended the day as the game’s top scorer with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
Team Showcased Balanced Scoring and Sealed the Victory
It was then that graduate guard Kaylah Ivey stepped confidently into the spotlight. After a quiet shooting start, Ivey drilled a massive three-pointer. That too, with under four minutes remaining to swing the lead back to Rutgers. She followed up with a smooth floater moments later, piling on the momentum the Scarlet Knights desperately needed. Ivey closed the game with 10 points and six rebounds, showcasing veteran leadership in crunch time.
Rutgers earned the win through balance and resilience, with four players finishing in double figures. Perkins delivered a career-high 17 points along with nine rebounds, setting the tone with her aggressiveness on both ends. Lester continued her strong presence inside with 13 points and six rebounds, helping Rutgers keep control of the paint throughout the afternoon.
That late-game composure paired with reliable scoring options proved to be the formula Rutgers needed to pull away from a determined FDU squad and secure the 59-49 victory.
Now riding a two-game win streak, the Scarlet Knights hit the road for the first time this season. They will travel to Alabama to face Auburn on Thursday, November 20, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on 88.7 WRSU-FM.
