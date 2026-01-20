Rutgers Women’s Basketball to Host Annual Play4Kay Game vs Washington

Some games resonate far beyond the final buzzer, and Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena will be one of them. On January 25, 2025, at 2 p.m., Rutgers women’s basketball will host Washington in its annual Play4Kay game.

As fans fill the arena, pink will dominate the scene, symbolising solidarity in the fight against cancer. The Play4Kay initiative was founded by the late NC State head coach Kay Yow, whose vision was to use women’s basketball as a platform to unite communities and honor those battling cancer. That mission continues today, with Rutgers and head coach Coquese Washington proudly carrying the torch.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Is on a Powerful Mission

This year’s Play4Kay game is presented by RWJBarnabas Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, while the 2025–26 season is presented by Prudential.

Wear Pink 💗 Play with Purpose 🏀



Sunday's annual Play4Kay game will feature multiple giveaways, a special halftime ceremony, activities on the concourse and so much more!



📰: https://t.co/niRyUq4m8H#GoRU | #RUWBB | #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/rexmXSxElw — Rutgers Women’s Basketball (@RutgersWBB) January 19, 2026

The afternoon will shine a spotlight on cancer survivors, thrivers, and warriors, who will be honored during a special halftime ceremony. Rutgers students and employees who are making meaningful contributions in the fight against cancer will also be recognised.

Rutgers has designed the Play4Kay game to be a full-scale community celebration. From the moment fans arrive, the experience extends far beyond the court.

The first fans through the doors will receive pink T-shirts, light sticks, bracelets, and shakers, while members of the Rutgers Kids Club will take home a special basketball Jibbitz. Throughout the concourse, poster-making stations and I Play 4 sign tables will allow fans to honor loved ones impacted by cancer. Additional attractions include airbrush tattoos, a roaming photo booth, and pink-themed concession specials, highlighted by pink Dunkin’ Donut munchkins.

Before tip-off, the Warriors will be welcomed into an annual pregame reception filled with activities and inspiration from guest speakers. After the game, select Scarlet Knights will remain on the floor to sign autographs, including an exclusive pink team poster, giving fans a meaningful keepsake from the afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a hard-earned 76–72 road victory over Penn State, their first Big Ten win of the season. The result moved Rutgers to 9–9 overall and 1–6 in conference play. It marked Rutgers’ third straight win in the series and provided a confidence boost as the team returns home.

Players to Watch Against Washington

Nene Ndiaye continues to anchor Rutgers on both ends of the floor. She poured in 20 points against Penn State, her highest total in Big Ten play this season. Ndiaye now has 16 double-digit scoring games and five outings with at least 20 points.

Kaylah Ivey remains the engine of the offense, contributing six assists in the win at Penn State and recording three or more assists in 10 of the last 12 games. Both Ivey and Ndiaye found their rhythm from beyond the arc on Sunday, knocking down three three-pointers apiece. Off the bench, Lauryn Swann has provided a spark, scoring in double figures in back-to-back games.

Balance has defined Rutgers’ recent success. The Penn State win marked the seventh time this season that four or more Scarlet Knights reached double figures, and the team once again controlled the glass with a 39–36 rebounding edge.

More from Rutgers on SI