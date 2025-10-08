Rutgers Women’s Basketball TV Designations Released by Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference has officially unveiled the national television designations and start times for the Rutgers women’s basketball 2025–26 season. Presented by Prudential, this season promises Scarlet Knights fans plenty of opportunities to watch their team compete under the national spotlight. They will be doing it with several high-profile matchups featured across FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network.
National Exposure Across FOX and BTN
Rutgers will make six national television appearances during the 2025–26 season. It will be split between the Big Ten Network (BTN) and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The Scarlet Knights’ first national appearance comes early. It will be when they host Saint Peter’s on Sunday, November 30, at 3 p.m. on BTN. Their lone FS1 game follows soon after, as powerhouse Iowa visits Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday, December 6, for a 6 p.m. primetime showdown.
The Scarlet Knights’ national presence continues into conference play with four additional BTN broadcasts. Rutgers will travel to Ohio State on Sunday, January 4, for a 2 p.m. tip, before returning home to face Michigan on Thursday, January 22, at 6 p.m.
The final two BTN broadcasts arrive in February. That month will be featuring a road clash at Illinois on Tuesday, February 17, at 7 p.m. They'll also have a home matchup against Penn State on Saturday, February 21, at 4 p.m. Fans can also stream all FOX, FS1, and BTN games live through the FOX Sports App.
Beyond the national broadcasts, Rutgers fans will enjoy complete coverage of all other games through B1G+. The streaming platform will feature the remaining 14 regular-season home games, along with more than 100 other Big Ten contests from across the conference. Viewers can visit BigTenPlus.com to access the full streaming schedule or purchase single-game and season subscriptions.
Full Season Slate Set for Tip-Off
The Scarlet Knights open their season on Monday, November 3, hosting Wagner at 7 p.m. in their home opener. The early schedule also includes matchups against Quinnipiac (Nov. 6), Stony Brook (Nov. 9), Rhode Island (Nov. 13), and FDU (Nov. 16). A road trip to Auburn on November 20 highlights the non-conference slate before Rutgers returns home for games against Siena (Nov. 24) and Northeastern (Nov. 28). That will be leading up to their BTN debut against Saint Peter’s.
December will see Rutgers step into the spotlight with their FS1 matchup versus Iowa, a challenging road trip to Princeton on Dec. 10, and a home game against Lafayette on Dec. 20. The Big Ten schedule then ramps up, beginning with a trip to Michigan State on Dec. 28. And continuing with key games against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, and Michigan throughout January.
With six nationally televised appearances and every other contest available via streaming, Rutgers fans will have no shortage of chances to follow the Scarlet Knights throughout the 2025–26 campaign. As the team prepares to take on the Big Ten’s best, the spotlight will be firmly on Piscataway this winter.