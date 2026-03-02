Rutgers Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Regular Season at Nebraska in Big Ten Finale

The regular season journey for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's basketball reached its conclusion this past Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It is because the Scarlet Knights faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a high-tempo Big Ten finale. It was the last chapter of a season that tested patience, resilience, and belief.

Turnovers From the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Define the Big Ten Finale

Rutgers closed the regular season with a 9-19 overall record and a 1-16 mark in conference play. Those numbers tell part of the story. The rest live in the long road trips, the injury reports, and the flashes of fight.

Having already been eliminated from the 2026 Big Ten Tournament, it includes only the top 15 teams this year due to conference expansion. Rutgers entered Lincoln looking for something positive to carry into the offseason. The final scoreboard read 93-52 in favor of Nebraska, but the game’s defining theme was ball security and transition dominance.

Nebraska, celebrating Senior Day, came out with relentless defensive pressure. The Huskers forced 22 Rutgers turnovers and turned those into 32 points. On the other side, Nebraska committed only five turnovers all afternoon. Rutgers converted those into just three points.

The numbers continued to lean heavily in the home team’s direction. Nebraska dominated inside, outscoring Rutgers 46-24 in the paint. The Huskers added 18 fast-break points, many coming directly off Scarlet Knight giveaways. Nebraska shot 49 percent from the field, connecting on 33 of 67 attempts. The team also hit 36 percent from three and 74 percent from the free-throw line.

Rutgers shot 40 percent overall and 33 percent from beyond the arc, competitive percentages in isolation. However, they were not nearly enough to offset the turnover and rebounding deficit. Nebraska won the battle on the boards by 11, controlling both pace and second chances.

A Season of Lessons in the Big Ten

Even in a lopsided loss, there were bright spots. Zachara Perkins delivered a career-high 23 points, leading all scorers. She opened the game with a smooth step-through layup and remained Rutgers’ most consistent offensive option throughout the afternoon.

Kaylah Ivey added 15 points, knocking down five three-pointers. Nene Ndiaye chipped in 10 points before her afternoon ended early. Late in the third quarter, Ndiaye was assessed a flagrant one for contact with Hailey Weaver. It was followed shortly by a second flagrant for an elbow to Callin Hake. The resulting ejection shifted the game’s energy and fueled another Nebraska surge that pushed the lead past 30.

Nebraska’s Amiah Hargrove led the Huskers with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jessica Petrie added 16 off the bench, Britt Prince scored 14, Petra Bozan finished with 12, Logan Nissley had nine, and Callin Hake contributed eight. The balance made it difficult for Rutgers to key in defensively.

The turning point arrived in the second quarter. After Rutgers trimmed the lead to three early in the period, Nebraska responded with an 18-2 run that shifted full momentum to the home side. From there, every Scarlet Knight mistake felt amplified. By the time the third quarter drama unfolded, the Huskers were firmly in control.

Conference play opened with a 79-36 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team, setting the tone for a winter filled with tough road tests and prolonged offensive droughts. There were moments of promise, including leading the Indiana Hoosiers at halftime before ultimately falling 79-69.

Rutgers’ lone conference victory came against Penn State Nittany Lions women's basketball earlier in the season, though that result was later flipped. Outside of league play, the Scarlet Knights showed early signs of life, jumping to a 7-2 start in non-conference action. But the expanded Big Ten, with its depth and physicality, proved overwhelming for a roster dealing with injuries and limited depth.

Extended scoring droughts, turnover issues, defensive lapses, and reliance on a small group of scorers became recurring storylines. The finale at Pinnacle Bank Arena simply magnified them under bright lights.

With the regular season complete, the focus shifts to the offseason. Washington’s confidence suggests stability rather than sweeping change. The priorities are clear. Reduce turnovers. Tighten defensive discipline. Build consistent scoring depth beyond Perkins and Ivey. Convert competitive stretches into full-game execution.

