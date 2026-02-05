Rutgers Women’s Basketball Wraps Up West Coast Trip with Showdown at UCLA

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to close out one of the most demanding stretches of their season with a final stop on the West Coast. Awaiting them is a towering challenge in Los Angeles. That's where Rutgers will face No. 2 UCLA, a team sitting at 21-1 overall and a perfect 11-0 in Big Ten play.

Takeaways of Rutgers' Scarlet Knights from the Galen Center Test

Fans can follow the matchup live on B1G+, with radio coverage available through FOX Sports New Jersey. As Rutgers enters the final game of the swing at 9-13 overall and 1-10 in league action, the focus remains on defining the 2025-26 season presented by Prudential.

The road to UCLA comes on the heels of a challenging night at USC’s Galen Center. Rutgers fell 71-39, but the performance still offered signs of what head coach Coquese Washington is building.

Zachara Perkins paced the Scarlet Knights with 12 points. Showcasing her ability to score inside against USC’s length. Imani Lester followed closely with 11 points, continuing to provide a steady presence in the post.

Faith Blackstone reached a career milestone on Dec. 20 against Lafayette, scoring her 1,000th career point and becoming the 45th Scarlet Knight to reach that mark. She now sits at 1,112 Division I career points. Just days later, on Dec. 28 at Michigan State, Kaylah Ivey recorded the 500th assist of her career. With 536 assists, she currently ranks 13th among all active players nationally.

Head coach Coquese Washington added a milestone of her own on Dec. 20, earning her 250th career victory and further solidifying her place in the program’s history.

Transfer Portal Impact on the Current Roster

Kaylah Ivey arrived from Boston College after a senior season in which she led the ACC and ranked third nationally with a 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. Her resume includes a 16-assist, zero-turnover game against Miami, the most assists in a single ACC game since 2002.

Lauryn Swann transferred from Arizona following a standout freshman year that earned her Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors. She knocked down 50 three-pointers during the 2024-25 season, a mark reached by only six players in Arizona history.

Faith Blackstone came to Rutgers after leading Stephen F. Austin to a Southland Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth, earning First-Team All-Conference honors. Imani Lester brings Sweet Sixteen experience from Kansas State, where she was part of a 28-8 team.

Nene Ndiaye adds frontcourt depth after appearing in 30 games at Boston College. Meanwhile, Yacine Ndiaye rounds out the group after finishing second on her UNCG team with 21 blocks during a season that included a SoCon Tournament title and NCAA appearance.

Precious Gem Wheeler made her mark at Franklin High School with her rebounding and shot-blocking, averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks as a sophomore.

Makylah Moore brings championship experience after helping Nazareth High School win a NYSPHSAA title and recording an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the title game. The Brooklyn native averaged 21.4 points per game as a senior, scoring in double figures in all 29 contests.

After the matchup with UCLA, the Scarlet Knights return home to Jersey Mike’s Arena to host Minnesota on Feb. 8 at noon.

