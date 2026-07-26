Rutgers' Zennia Thomas Among FISU America Games Leaders in Free Throws Made Through Three Games

Zennia Thomas Climbs to the Top of the Tournament Leaderboard

Rutgers women's basketball guard Zennia Thomas has been one of the most productive players at the IV FISU America Games in Lima, Peru, and her efficiency at the foul line has placed her among the tournament's statistical leaders.

Also announced yesterday as part of the tournament’s rest day, statistics from the games played so far show Thomas shooting at a very high level from the free-throw line. She is tied for the lead in the tournament so far with 15 made free throws through the first three games.

Tied for first spot, together with Renata Diaz from Chile, is Zennia Thomas from Rutgers. Third is Pilar Carra, also from Argentina, with 10 made free throws.

The top five is rounded out by Peru's Valentina Fernandez and Andrea Valverde, who each have converted nine free throws.

Top Five Free Throws Made (Through Three Games)

1. Zennia Thomas (United States/Rutgers) – 15

2. Renata Díaz (Chile) – 15

3. Pilar Carra (Argentina) – 10

4. Valentina Fernandez (Peru) – 9

5. Andrea Valverde (Peru) – 9

Rutgers Guard Excels at the Free-Throw Line

Thomas has helped lead Rutgers to a 3-0 opening of the tournament with victories against strong teams from Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. Her ability to continue attacking the basket and cash at the line has been key for Rutgers, scoring-wise, throughout group play.

Thomas Continues to Be a Two-Way Difference Maker

Rutgers free-throw shooting statistics for the tournament showcase the efficient scoring of Thomas while illustrating her aggressive style of play. Thomas is attacking the basket frequently, which puts a lot of pressure on the opposing team’s defense. This allows her to look for trips to the foul line as opposed to taking tough shots from the perimeter.

Her physicality has been a great complement to the balanced offense Rutgers has used in their first three games of the season. In each game, Rutgers has had multiple players score in double figures. Thomas has also provided great defensive effort for the Scarlet Knights, enabling their fast-paced style of play and creating scoring opportunities through transition.

With Rutgers moving on to the last round of group play, Thomas’ ability to shoot free throws for points could become very important. In tournament play, the competition will increase as teams will be fighting for a chance to make the medal rounds. Thus, every possession and every point at the foul line will be crucial. Expect to see more of Thomas from Rutgers as she continues to look to attack the rim confidently. She’ll hope to bring home the gold from Lima with her team.

Group Stage Nears Its Conclusion

The big stage comes back to life for Rutgers, and they look to keep their record spotless as they prepare for the last preliminary round before the start of the medal matches.

Source: Statistics and rankings from the official WBM Formativo (IV FISU America Games Lima 2026) social media update highlighting the tournament's top five free-throw leaders through the first three days of competition.