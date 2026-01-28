Takeaways From Rutgers Squandered Double-Digit Lead to Michigan State

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights squandered a double-digit lead to Michigan State Spartans as they fell 88-79 in overtime on Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Scarlet Knights had a lot of momentum throughout this game. It’s one of the toughest losses of the season. Five Rutgers players finished in double figures. Tariq Francis led the scoring with 23 points. Harun Zrno scored 16 points. Jamichael Davis added 15 points and five assists. Darren Buchanan Jr notched 14 points. Dylan Grant had 11 points and four rebounds.

Three-point shooting wasn’t great. Rutgers shot 37% from the perimeter. Rebounding affected them in this game. The Spartans outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 44-19. Another contributing factor in Michigan State's success is its ability to put points in the paint. The Spartans won in that category, 38-22.

Spartans shot 49% from the field, while the Scarlet Knights shot 40%. Rebounding, three-point shooting, and personal fouls became the Scarlet Knights' biggest Achilles' heel in their loss. Michigan State made 92% of its free throws (24-of-26).

Jeremy Fears Jr had the hot hand for the Spartans, leading the team with 29 points. Carson Cooper added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Rutgers now has a 9-12 (2-8) record and is currently 14th in the Big Ten standings. Michigan State improves to 19-2 (8-1). They’re in third place behind Nebraska and Michigan.

The Spartans are one of the best teams in the nation, and Rutgers could’ve secured a significant win against a top team. The Scarlet Knights missed an excellent opportunity to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The Scarlet Knights led as many as 12 in this game. However, we need to look at the upside despite losing this game. The team made some tough shots. Rutgers played great and made this a competitive battle. No one expected Rutgers to give Michigan State problems coming into this game.

Tom Izzo has coached this Michigan State team for so many years. He finds a way to galvanize his guys to stay poised and calm. As for the Scarlet Knights, they should carry the lessons from this game into the next one. They must play great Rutgers basketball for 40 minutes. No lead is safe.

Rutgers will be on the road to take on USC on Saturday, Jan 31, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The Scarlet Knights won the previous matchup 95-85 on Feb 23, 2025. They are looking to secure their first road win of the season and snap a four game losing streak.