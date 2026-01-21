Takeaways From Rutgers Vs Iowa Men’s Basketball Match
Rutgers men's basketball put up quite a fight on the road against Iowa, but ultimately they failed to secure the win, losing to the Hawkeyes 68-62. The Scarlet Knights throughout the game never trailed by more than eight points. Even with all the criticisms, we all have to praise the Knights’ grit for keeping up toe to toe against one of the nation's best defenses.
Despite the loss, Rutgers showed a lot of promise throughout the game, but fell victim once again to their subpar shooting and other consistent issues.
1) Rutgers Once Again Secured The Early Lead But Failed To Sustain
Just like against Wisconsin, Rutgers jumped ahead early but couldn't sustain it against Iowa's constant pressure.
- Opened with a 5-0 lead on made shots, forcing Iowa into an early hole.
- Endured a four-minute scoring drought as Iowa built a 7-0 run.
- Tariq Francis sparked a comeback with back-to-back threes for an 18-13 advantage.
- Iowa dominated late, closing the half on an 18-6 run for a 31-24 halftime lead, capitalizing on Rutgers' 12 first-half turnovers for 13 points.
The Scarlet Knights emerged strong after the break, briefly seizing control before Iowa regained the upper hand.
- Exploded with a 9-0 run in under three minutes, fueled by Darren Buchanan Jr.'s free throws, Kaden Powers' three, and Emmanuel Ogbole's dunk, to lead 33-31.
- Stayed within six the rest of the way, answering every Hawkeye push.
- Trailed 64-60 late; Francis' free throws cut it to two with 22 seconds left.
- Iowa iced it at the line, sealing the narrow win.
2) Giving Away Too Many Miscues
The Knights' Achilles' heel strikes once again as they committed 19 turnovers, 12 in the first half, leading directly to 19 Iowa points. In such a well-matched game, these miscues ultimately hjleping setting up the final score.
Rutgers did manage to outrebound Iowa 31-24 (or more in spots) and controlled the glass but couldn't protect the ball.
3) Subpar Shooting Is Nothing New For Rutgers
Offense remained inconsistent, especially from deep. Rutgers shot just 27.8 percent from three (5-of-18), going 1-of-7 in the second half.
Francis and Buchanan provided some hope, but cold stretches stalled momentum. Ogbole added eight points and 10 rebounds for a strong effort.
Not All Is Bad However
Buchanan's emergence was a standout. His toughness and skills give a lot of hope for the Knights' future.
Overall, Rutgers' defense held Iowa under its averages, forcing misses (including a seven-shot drought early second half) and keeping the game winnable. The gritty performance on the road shows progress, even in defeat.
The Scarlet Knights return home Friday against Indiana (6 p.m., FS1). With resilience building, a bounce-back at Jersey Mike's Arena could provide the squad with much-needed positive momentum.
