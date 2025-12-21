The noise inside Jersey Mike’s Arena was already loud. However, it exploded into chaos with less than a second left on the clock. What followed was a moment that instantly etched itself into Rutgers basketball history. Junior guard Tariq Francis rose from deep, released a contested pull-up three, and watched it fall through the net as time expired. This just lifted Rutgers to a thrilling 70–69 victory over Penn. The sellout crowd of 8,000 erupted as the Scarlet Knights completed a comeback that felt improbable for much of the night.

Tariq Francis Showcased a Gameplay That Shook Piscataway

Penn missed two critical free throws in the closing seconds, giving Rutgers one last lifeline. The Scarlet Knights pushed the ball up the floor without hesitation.

From the top of the arc, he rose with confidence, releasing the shot just before the horn. When it dropped, Jersey Mike’s Arena shook, and Rutgers walked off with a dramatic win that swung momentum in an instant. The victory pushed Rutgers to 6–6 on the season and served as a reminder of the team’s resilience.

He poured in a career-high 34 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting night. His aggression attacking the basket paid off, as he earned 19 free-throw attempts and knocked down 15 of them, repeatedly stopping Penn’s momentum.

Francis was also active defensively, recording two steals, including a crucial takeaway in the final minute that led directly to Rutgers points. His calm presence was evident early in the game as well. When Rutgers struggled offensively in the first half and trailed by as many as eight points, Francis kept the Scarlet Knights within reach. He scored 14 first-half points and capped the half with a pull-up jumper just before the buzzer to cut the deficit to 33–29.

A Back-and-Forth Battle to the Finish

In the second half, the game featured nine lead changes and four ties as neither team could fully take control. Penn leaned on TJ Power, who finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Dalton Scantlebury added 13 points in the paint.

At the 15:55 mark of the second half, Francis tied the game at 39–39 with a fast-break layup after a steal. It sparked a 7–0 Rutgers run that gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead since the opening minutes.

The closing stretch was filled with tension, fouls, and missed opportunities, but Francis remained steady. In the final minute alone, he scored six straight points at the free-throw line to keep Rutgers within striking distance before delivering the game-winner.

Francis arrived at Rutgers with immediate expectations after transferring from NJIT. That's where he led the America East Conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game during the 2024–25 season and earned America East Rookie of the Year honors the year before.

He made an immediate impact in Piscataway. He also led Rutgers with 20 points in his debut against Rider, extending his streak to 45 consecutive games with a made three-pointer.

Now firmly established as the emotional and offensive engine for head coach Steve Pikiell, Francis’ buzzer-beater against Penn was more than just a dramatic finish.

