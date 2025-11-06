Tariq Francis Impresses in First Game with Rutgers Men’s Basketball
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights kicked off the 2025–26 season in a commanding way. They rolled past the Rider Broncs 81–53 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. However, the night belonged to junior transfer guard Tariq Francis. He dazzled in his Rutgers debut with 20 points and a team-best plus-minus of +30. From the opening tip, Francis looked right at home, giving Scarlet Knight fans plenty of reasons to believe that he’s going to be one of the team’s breakout stars this season.
Tariq Francis Sets the Tone Early
The Scarlet Knights made a statement right away, playing with energy and confidence on both ends of the court. Offensively, Rutgers shot 39.1% from the field and an impressive 37% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, defensively, their hustle kept Rider on its heels all night.
The Scarlet Knights dominated the offensive boards with 20 rebounds and edged the Broncs 47–46 overall on the glass. Transition play was another highlight. Rutgers scored 29 points on fast breaks and turned 17 Rider turnovers into easy scoring opportunities. Their deep rotation also paid off, as they held a 24–17 advantage in bench points and outworked Rider in second-chance scoring, 19–15.
Standing at 6’1”, Francis wasted no time proving why he was such an important addition to Steve Pikiell’s roster. The Pittsburgh native transferred to Rutgers in spring 2025 after a standout stint with NJIT. That's where he was known as one of the top scorers in the America East.
His debut performance, highlighted by four made three-pointers, confirmed his scoring instincts and competitive edge. Francis’s connection to Rutgers runs deep, too. His father was close friends with assistant coach Brandin Knight. This made the move to Piscataway a natural fit. With his ability to score in bunches and energize both his teammates and the crowd, Francis quickly became the story of the night.
A Proven Scorer with a Strong Resume
Before arriving at Rutgers, Francis was already well-established in college basketball circles. At NJIT, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game last season. He put up standout performances against programs like Villanova, Seton Hall, George Washington, and UMass. He showed that he could hold his own against major competition.
He shot 37% from the field, 32% from three-point range, and an impressive 84% from the free-throw line. Despite NJIT’s struggles, finishing 6–25 overall and 3–13 in conference play, Francis earned America East Rookie of the Year honors.
Off the court, Francis remains a bit of a mystery. The Pittsburgh native keeps a low profile, channeling most of his energy into his growth as a player. What’s clear, though, is that Francis is fully locked in on his new chapter at Rutgers.
With an 81–53 opening win and a new star guard making headlines, Rutgers looks ready to build momentum early in the season. The Scarlet Knights return to Jersey Mike’s Arena to host Maine on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing live on Big Ten Network. If Francis’s debut is any indication, Rutgers fans have plenty to look forward to this year.
