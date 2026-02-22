Three Big Keys for Rutgers Basketball This Off-Season

As the New York metropolitan area braces for the largest snowstorm in nearly a decade, a blizzard of questions lies in front of Rutgers Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell. With four games remaining and sitting at 11-15 overall, 4-11 in conference, all Rutgers has to play for at this point is pride and roster evaluations.

The fact that this season is a disappointment is not a surprise. It was always meant to be a disappointment after Rutgers landed two generational talents in point guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey last season, only to poop the proverbial Scarlet bed by not surrounding them with veteran players and a dominant Big Ten-caliber center.

What if Rutgers had the NIL resources to keep elite center Cliff Omoruyi on the banks to provide the resistance down low while Harper and Bailey dominated on offense? That should be water under the Raritan Avenue Bridge by now, but Scarlet Knight fans aren’t willing to let coach Pikiell and his staff off the hook so easily.

That happens when you trot out a heavy roster of first-years and sophomores onto the court against the upperclassmen behemoths of the Big Ten bluebloods. Freshmen Lino Mark, Kaden Powers, Chris Nwuli, and Harun Zrno have all shown marked improvement as their first season winds down, but without a feared rim protector underneath, the Scarlet Knights have been forced to scrap and claw, living and dying behind junior transfer guard Tariq Francis, who needs to take over the game to help pull out a rare conference victory.

Number One: My Kingdom for a B1G Center

It’s no surprise that the teams at the top of the Big Ten conference not only run out elite rim protectors, but they also have the depth that provides capable play off the bench. Look no further than Illinois, with Tomislav Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr., Purdue with Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff, and the Michigan State Spartans with Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

In comparison, Rutgers trots out big man Emmanuel Ogbole, who admittedly works his tail off rebounding night in and night out, but is a non-factor on offense, and when he’s out of the game, there are no suitable backups against the Big Ten elite.

New Rutgers General Manager Rob Sullivan will be tasked with taking the additional four million dollars that the new Athletics Director, Keli Zinn, has raised and spending it wisely, namely on an impact center that would allow coach Pikiell to grow his freshman phenoms while providing scoring and rim protection.



"Rob brings great experience and a strong understanding of what it takes to build and sustain successful programs," said Pikiell. "He's an exceptional fundraiser and a proven leader who will make an immediate impact on Rutgers. His blend of basketball experience, key relationships, and fundraising efforts will make him a key contributor to our staff going forward,” Pikiell said of Sullivan’s hire.

If Rutgers enters this fall with a legit center, the needle is moved from Big Ten bottom-feeder to the middle of the pack before the first game is tipped off.

The Rutgers Rant interviews Rob Sullivan, the general manager for the Scarlet Knights men's and women's basketball programs. https://t.co/l88BKrgIIF — Rutgers Football (@NJ_RutgersFB) February 17, 2026

Number Two: Keep the Key Pieces

It’s obviously frustrating to spend a full season developing a player like Lino Mark, watching them grow and gain confidence, only to lose them to the portal. Rutgers fans knew Dylan Harper, now starring with the San Antonio Spurs, and Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz) were one-and-dones. But fans have seen what can be with Dylan’s older brother Ron, who, after four years on the Banks, lit it up for the Boston Celtics’ G-League affiliate in Maine, leading to his first career NBA start with the NBA squad.

Rutgers has four freshmen that Pikiell and Sullivan will likely attempt to keep on the roster next season: Guards Lino Mark, Kaden Powers, and Harun Zrno, and forward Chris Nwuli. Having a general manager who not only navigates the portal with funds available but also keeps the essential pieces on the roster in the program is invaluable.

"In this new era of college athletics, I'm all-in and fully understand the importance that NIL plays in the recruitment and retention of players and crafting a roster for success and sustainability. I want to be a resource for Coach Washington and Coach Pikiell to win games, and I know how crucial revenue share and NIL directly impact the team's success on the court,” Sullivan told the media during his introductory press confrence.

In-state rival Seton Hall went 7-25 last season. With proper roster construction, they now sit at 19 wins and firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble. What Rutgers fan wouldn’t sign up for that?



“Defense tells you if you won, offense tells you by how much” - Rutgers Head Coach, Steve Pikiell pic.twitter.com/Ueznhi5wbu — Players Era (@Players_Era) July 24, 2025

Number Three: Successfully Run a Modern Offense

Rutgers’ first identity under head coach Steve Pikiell will always be rebounding and defense. When Pikiell’s teams are connected on the defensive end of the floor, good things happen and wins pile up.

The offensive side of the ball is a different story. Rutgers was explosive last season with Dylan Harper running point and Ace Bailey making ridiculously tough shots look easy. The problem is, the Scarlet Knights will not put that level of play-making talent on the court anytime soon.

That means getting the most out of what you have, relying less on mid-range jumpers and more on buckets in the paint and wide-open looks from beyond the arc. It sounds like a simple philosophy, but as anyone who watches Rutgers basketball under Pikiell knows, players are far too often standing around watching the paint dry instead of setting screens and picks.

Yes, a talented shooter like Francis can create his own shot and force the issue when he has a hot hand, get to the line and make 90% of his free throws, but more often than not, crisp passing and proper positioning during smartly scripted plays will lead to open scoring chances.

Basketball is a simple game. Rebound, play defense, take high percentage shots, something Rutgers maddeningly has been slow to adapt to in recent seasons.

Coach Pikiell finally has what appears to be a competent, supportive athletics department after the failed Pat Hobbs years, and a general manager to take the pressure of allocating funds off his shoulders so he can focus on what he does best: focusing on the X’s and O’s.

More From Rutgers On SI