West Coast Woes Await as Rutgers Men’s Basketball Takes on USC, UCLA

The Scarlet Knights enter a pivotal stretch as they head west to face USC and UCLA in a demanding four-day road swing that could redefine their season. Rutgers arrives at the trip with a 9–12 overall record and a 2–8 mark in Big Ten play. They are still searching for their first road win at 0–5 but are carrying a growing sense of belief.

Rutgers Men’s Basketball Showcasing Confidence Grows After East Lansing Battle

While the standings will show an 88–79 overtime loss to No. 7 Michigan State, the performance in East Lansing may have been Rutgers’ most encouraging road effort of the season. The Scarlet Knights led the Spartans for nearly 36 minutes in one of the toughest environments in college basketball.

Rutgers forced 15 turnovers and consistently disrupted Michigan State’s offensive rhythm. On the other end, the offense found balance, as five different players scored in double figures for the first time all season. Though the game slipped away in overtime, the ability to control the tempo and pressure.

Several Rutgers players head west, playing their best basketball of the season. Tariq Francis continues to emerge as the team’s go-to scorer. He poured in 23 points against Michigan State for his fifth 20-point game of the year.

Harun Zrno has provided a spark from beyond the arc, recording his third game of the season with four or more made three-pointers. Jamichael Davis logged a full 40 minutes against the Spartans, finishing with 15 points and five assists, his best output since early December. Inside, Darren Buchanan Jr. added 14 points while Dylan Grant chipped in 11.

The trip opens Saturday night at the Galen Center against a USC team that sits at 15–6 overall and 4–6 in Big Ten play. The Trojans began the season red hot, winning 12 of their first 13 games, before running into conference turbulence with five losses in their last eight.

Even without injured leading scorer Rodney Rice, who averaged 20.3 points per game, USC remains dangerous. The Trojans average 81.6 points per game, sixth best in the Big Ten. Ezra Ausar anchors the interior with elite efficiency, shooting 60.3 percent from the field, while Chad Baker Mazara leads the conference at the free-throw line at 90.4 percent.

Three days later, Rutgers travels to Pauley Pavilion to face a surging UCLA squad. The Bruins are 15–6 overall, 7–3 in conference play, and have won five of their last six games to cement themselves among the league’s elite.

Where Rutgers Can Gain an Edge

UCLA thrives on perimeter shooting. Tyler Bilodeau leads the team with 18.2 points per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from three point range. Skyy Clark adds 13.5 points per game and significant volume from deep. As a team, UCLA shoots 37.6 percent from three, second best in the Big Ten, while holding opponents to just 29.6 percent, the top defensive mark in the league.

Rebounding may be Rutgers’ best opportunity to swing momentum. That opens the door for Emmanuel Ogbole and Bryce Dortch to control the paint and generate second-chance opportunities.

Rutgers opens the trip at USC on Saturday, January 31, at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock, with radio coverage on 88.7 WRSU FM. The Scarlet Knights then face UCLA on Tuesday, February 3, at 9:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network, again airing on 88.7 WRSU FM.

