Another coach adds their name to the Rutgers staff exodus this offseason. According to sources, Tyrell Smith, the program's Associate Director of Player Development, has accepted the role of Director of Player Development at Virginia Tech. This will be homecoming for the New Jersey native, who spent seven seasons as an offensive lineman with the Hokies.

Smith served three non-consecutive years at Rutgers, contributing significantly to player development efforts.

A Hokie at Heart Returns to Blacksburg

A North Brunswick product and Don Bosco Prep alum, Smith originally signed with Virginia Tech in the 2014 class after a postgraduate year at Cushing Academy. His college career spanned an unusual seven years (2015-21), extended by a traditional redshirt, medical redshirt, and the COVID-eligible season.

He appeared in 67 games, starting several along the offensive line and contributing on special teams, while earning team captain honors for three seasons. Smith's time in Blacksburg was also highlighted by his excellent academic performance.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree and added two master's, one in Instructional Technology (2019) and another in Agriculture and Life Science (2021). In 2018, he received the Black Male Excellence Network's leadership award for his impact on campus.

After hanging up his cleats, Smith kick-started his coaching career at Rutgers in 2022 as a Player Development Assistant. He spent 2023 as a Strength and Conditioning Assistant at Boise State before returning to Piscataway for the 2024-25 cycles in his most recent role.

Now elevated to Director of Player Development at Virginia Tech, Smith reunites with his alma mater to oversee a key off-field area focused on athlete growth, leadership, and transition support.

Part of Broader Staff Turnover

Smith's exit follows several other moves this offseason. Senior assistant John McNulty recently joined Michigan State as quarterbacks coach, among others departing amid defensive staff overhauls.

Rutgers has already begun reshaping its coaching lineup, including new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen and assistants like Joe Woodley and Adam Cox. Smith's contributions to player development will be missed, but his promotion shows how much the Rutgers staff is valued in the sport.

For Schiano, retaining and developing staff talent remains a priority as the program aims to rebound.

Smith's success story, from an extended playing career to a rising administrative role, can be a motivation for the new staff joining the squad. On the other hand, Virginia Tech gains a dedicated Hokie with deep ties to the program and proven experience in player support. Meanwhile, Rutgers continues navigating offseason transitions with an eye toward 2026 improvement.

