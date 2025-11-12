Antwan Raymond Receives Doak Walker National Running Back Of The Week Honors
Rutgers sophomore Antwan Raymond was honored with the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week award on Tuesday, announced by the SMU Athletic Forum. The Canadian Rutgers RB churned out 240 yards on 41 carries with a touchdown in the Scarlet Knights’ 35-20 win over Maryland, propelling his season record to 1,000 yards.
Antwan Raymond Named Running Back Of The Week
Raymond’s 240-yard stand as the Big Ten’s top single-game rushing total in 2025, his record is 55 yards ahead of the second-best. His score ranks third nationally behind Texas Tech’s Cameron Dickey (263) and Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy (250).
In Rutgers history, it ranks third all-time, trailing only Ray Rice’s 280 (2008 International Bowl vs. Ball State) and 243 (2007 at Army). His 41 attempts tied the program record set by Savon Huggins (2012 at Cincinnati) and Jawan Jamison (2012 at USF), matching Army’s Cale Hellums for the FBS high this year. Raymond opened with carries on the first six plays, finishing with 13 first downs.
In the fourth quarter alone, he gained 105 yards on 14 attempts, capping the night with a five-yard score at 4:10 to seal a two-possession lead. That touchdown marked his 11th rushing score, 10th most in a Rutgers season.
His final rush pushed him over 1,000 yards, making him the ninth Scarlet Knight to hit the milestone. Raymond sits second in the Big Ten in rushing yards and third in touchdowns.
Despite the dominance, Raymond missed Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday. The same happened to KJ Duff when his 241 receiving yards went unrecognized earlier.
“I’m not surprised about anything that’s going my way, because I know I work so hard for this,” Raymond said during the Maryland postgame interview, “I put my whole life into this. I come from really far away. I left my family, so I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to be here.”
Reclassified before arriving in 2024, Raymond plays as a sophomore but would be a true freshman otherwise. His pass protection is nothing less than the previous Rutgers RB star Monangai, whom he credits for his development.
“I learned a lot… definitely, I know that [Monangai] was a violent dude when it came to pass protection,” Raymond said, “He knew what he was looking for, who was blitzing before they blitzed.”
Right now, Rutgers enjoys a bye before facing No. 1 Ohio State on November 22. Raymond’s award adds momentum to a bowl invitation push.
More from Rutgers on SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.