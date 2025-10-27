“Are we perfect?” Greg Schiano Shares His Thoughts After Rutgers Breaks The Slump
After the Scarlet Knights came in clutch in the last minutes of the game and sealed the victory, Greg Schiano finally let go of a breath of relief. After four straight losses, the Scarlet Knights finally claimed their first Big Ten triumph of the season, keeping their hopes alive. After the match, Greg Schiano shared his thoughts on the rough patch that Rutgers were recently going through.
Greg Schiano’s Perseverance Finally Pays Off For Rutgers
Coming off a 56-10 loss by Oregon, Rutgers faced a Purdue team equally desperate to end a 14-game Big Ten skid. Schiano called the week leading up to the game the hardest he’s worked in his coaching career.
“You lose four games in a row with a bye week in there, that’s hard, that’s a long stretch. Are we perfect? No, but I’m so proud of the way they just kept chopping, and I can’t lie, this might be the hardest I’ve worked in a week of football in my life,” Schiano admitted.
Although Jai Patel was struggling with five misses in his first eight Big Ten attempts, he delivered in the clutch, his 20-yard field goal tied the game with 1:06 left, and later his 30-yard kick sealed the victory. “Jai had struggles, but to make those in a clutch situation, I’m really happy for him,” Schiano said. “This will help his development.”
Rutgers’ offense displayed its full strength during the match, amassing 543 yards, the most in a Big Ten game since 2015. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 359 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, joining Mike Teel (2008) as the only Rutgers QBs with four 300-yard games in a season.
With leading receiver Ian Strong sidelined, sophomore KJ Duff erupted for 241 yards and a touchdown on six catches, the second-most receiving yards in a single game in program history. “I kinda feel like there was a part of Ian out there playing with him,” Schiano said of Duff’s bond with Strong.
Junior running back Ja’Shon Benjamin also shone, rushing for 78 yards on eight carries. Schiano praised his performance, saying, “I told him last year, ‘Stay here, and you’ll be a really good player.’ I’m so happy he trusted us and did it.”
Like their, the Knights’ defense also held their ground. Though shredded for 750 yards against Oregon, they tightened up, holding Purdue to one-for-nine on third downs and just four yards in the fourth quarter.
A critical fumble forced by Farell Gnago and recovered by Jett Elad set up Patel’s game-winning kick. Schiano believes this whole thing came together because players put the team before themselves, “It was like a defensive meeting during the game. Everybody put their egos aside.” While not perfect, the unit’s grit was enough to secure the win.
Rutgers now faces another challenging test at Illinois, on November 1. With Ian Strong’s status uncertain, KJ Duff’s big-play ability will be critical, alongside a battered offensive line protecting Kaliakmanis. Schiano summed up Rutgers' current mindset with, “We made mistakes, believe me, but we got the job done.”
