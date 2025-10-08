Can the Rutgers Shock Washington on Friday night?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off a bye week and looking to start on a good note. It won’t come easily as they will take on the Washington Huskies.
The last time the two teams played each other was last season, when the Scarlet Knights won 21-18 on September 27, 2024.
The Scarlet Knights got off to a 3-0 start this season and then suffered losses to Iowa and Minnesota. The coaching staff will need the Scarlet Knights to slow down the Huskies' offense.
We are seeing a significantly improved Huskies team compared to a year ago. The Huskies finished 9-7 last season, and their previous game was against Maryland, which handed the Terrapins their first loss of the season.
Jonah Coleman is a talented running back for the Huskies. When he gets a lot of carries, he can rack up more than 100 yards. Coleman has 82 carries, 474 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
A major advantage for the Scarlet Knights is that they can score a lot of points against the Huskies' defense. The Huskies are giving up 283.6 yards per game. Scarlet Knights must attack the run game and test out the Huskies' defensive line.
Rutgers must play fast and maintain a high tempo. It’s one of their biggest strengths.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is having a fantastic senior season. He has gotten better each season. Kaliakmanis has thrown for over 1,000 passing yards to go along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He will be the C-factor for Rutgers to come away with a win. Athan must show up against Washington.
Many people are counting the Scarlet Knights out in this game. On any given Saturday, any team can come out victorious. Look at what happened between UCLA and Penn State. Look at what happened between Texas and Florida.
Rutgers should be confident and motivated to win this game. They have a chance. The team has been dealing with key injuries.
Rutgers' defense and run game may not be as effective as they were in the past, but the Scarlet Knights are due for a breakout game.
Defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber must work together to retool the defense and capitalize on any mistakes the Huskies could make, while also focusing on their fundamentals.
Rutgers and Washington will likely score over 30 points and accumulate a significant amount of total yards between both programs.
Prediction: Rutgers 36-32 in a win over the Huskies.