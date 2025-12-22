DB Renick Dorilas Also Plans To Leave Rutgers By Entering Portal

Rutgers defensive back Renick Dorilas will enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2, 2026. Multiple sources confirmed the news. The true freshman will be the second cornerback planning to leave the Scarlet Knights, joining Bo Mascoe in the exodus this week.

Renick Dorilas May Not Return To Rutgers In the Upcoming Season

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound Newark native attended Union High School before transferring to Don Bosco Prep for his senior year. Dorilas was a three-star recruit ranked No. 30 in New Jersey and No. 99 nationally at cornerback. He held Power Four offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Tennessee, and West Virginia, among others.

Dorilas appeared in one game as a true freshman, debuting in the fourth quarter of Rutgers’ blowout win over Norfolk State in September. He logged four snaps, one on defense, three on special teams. With four years of eligibility remaining, he now plans to seek a new home where he may see more starts.

At Don Bosco, Dorials helped lead an 8-4 squad to the NJSIAA Non-Public Group A title game. In the previous year at Union, he posted 41 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. As a 2021 freshman, Union reached the North 2 Group 5 final before COVID canceled it.

Dorials is the latest addition in a growing list of departing Rutgers depth, including: Mascoe (starting corner), defensive end Jordan Walker, running backs Samuel Brown V and CJ Campbell, offensive lineman John Stone, and wide receiver/returner Dane Partridge.

With his plans to enter the portal, the Rutgers secondary will thin out further. Both of the potential defensive portal departures had brought a lot of promise during their time in the squad. Mascoe started all 12 games, and Dorilas showed the potential to grow into the starting lineup.

What’s Next For Rutgers?

Rutgers’ defense ranked near the Big Ten bottom in most categories, last in total defense, second-worst in scoring, which should be an alarm for the staff to invest heavily in the upcoming portal window.

Alongside the players, Greg Schiano’s staff is also facing a lot of mounting turnover as the defensive coordinators and line coach have both been dismissed, and a new OL coach has been hired. During this offseason, Rutgers should be putting all their focus and resource in retainaing key pieces, replace production, integrate new coaches.

The portal window runs January 2-16. As Schiano reshapes the defense, departures like Dorilas show how much Rutgers needs a solid strategy for the upcoming transfer season.

