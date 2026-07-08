Former Rutgers Captain Jamil Merrell Leaves Lasting Legacy On and Off the Field

Rutgers Football Mourns the Loss of a Former Captain

The Rutgers football community is mourning the loss of former team captain Jamil Merrell, who passed away on July 7, 2026, at the age of 36. Merrell played defensive end and linebacker for the Scarlet Knights from 2009 through 2013 before continuing his football career professionally and later becoming a sports performance coach and defensive coordinator at Red Lion Christian Academy. His passing was announced Tuesday by his twin brother, Jamal Merrell, in a heartfelt Facebook post.

"As I write this, I'm sitting beside my twin brother, surrounded by our family, knowing that we're witnessing one of the hardest moments we'll ever have to face," Jamal wrote. "With tears in our eyes and love in our hearts, I want everyone to know that my twin brother, Jamil, is peacefully transitioning to be with God."

Jamal also shared what he said were his brother's final words.

"It's time for me to level up, and everything down here for me is complete."

A Leader on Rutgers' Defense

A Bear, Delaware native, Merrell attended Hodgson Vocational Technical High School in Newark, Delaware, where he played football alongside his twin brother. After high school, the twins continued their football careers at Rutgers. A 4-year veteran of the Scarlet Knights, Merrell took on several roles throughout his time at Rutgers, ultimately becoming a Senior Captain for the team. An extremely versatile athlete, he was comfortable playing both Defensive End and Linebacker. A staple on the team as Rutgers transitioned from the Big East Conference to the newly formed American Athletic Conference.

Rutgers DE Jamil Merrell had 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble in 32 career games. His best season was 2012, when he put up 40 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, helping to lead a very good Scarlet Knights’ defense. In his last season, Merrell recorded 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 2013.

Professional Career and Coaching Legacy

After going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, Merrell spent time with the Brooklyn Bolts of the Fall Experimental Football League. Eventually, he was picked up by the Chicago Bears and was on the practice squad.

He later played professionally with the Los Angeles KISS and Colorado Crush in arena football. During his Arena Football League career, Merrell totaled 15 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.

After retiring from football, Merrell went on to mentor young athletes as a sports performance coach. He also served as the defensive coordinator for Red Lion Christian Academy, where he taught and developed many young athletes. Merrell continued to display the same leadership qualities he showed on the playing field.

A Twin Brother's Heartfelt Tribute

Jamal’s tribute to his brother reflected on the life long bond the two brothers had shared and what type of person Jamil was to all the people around him.

"If you were blessed enough to know Jamil, then you know exactly who he was. He loved with his whole heart. He kept it real no matter who you were. He would give you the shirt off his back, tell you the truth even when it was hard to hear, and stand beside the people he loved no matter what. He didn’t just live life he poured every ounce of himself into it."

He also reflected and posted a great comment regarding his brother’s strength.

"You never complained. You never quit. You stood 10 toes down through it all. A true soldier. A true warrior. You fought with everything you had until your very last breath."

Jamal concluded his message by writing:

"Rest easy, Twin. Your work here is done. You finished your race with honor, strength, and faith. I love you forever twin. See you when I level up."

What It Means for Rutgers

The Rutgers football family has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Merrell. As a captain, a versatile defender, and more importantly, a mentor to many, Merrell embodied all the qualities that represent Rutgers football. At the same time, he was a player and continued to be after his playing days at Rutgers; he also led the way in football as a coach and player developer.

As the Scarlet Knights prepare for the upcoming season, Rutgers Football pays tribute to an outstanding captain, both on and off the field. His presence will be deeply felt by former teammates, coaches, and fellow athletes for years to come and continue to inspire them.