Former Rutgers OL Starting New Career As Offensive Line Coach

The former Scarlet Knights standout offensive lineman, Zack Heeman, is set to join Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC as offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rahl. Heeman, most recently an assistant with Wisconsin's offensive line, brings Big Ten experience and a decorated playing background to the FCS program.

Heeman Is Set To Use His Experience In A New Light

From Budd Lake, New Jersey, Heeman was a multi-sport athlete at Mount Olive High School, showing promise in football, basketball (a 1,000-point scorer), and track (holding the school record in shot put). He chose Rutgers for its academics, Big Ten competition, and being close to his home.

On the field, Heeman appeared in nearly 30 career games, being most prominent as guard and tackle. He was part of the squad that led the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed in one season. Offensive line coach AJ Blazek called him the best pulse-reader in his 20-year career, with Heeman mentoring younger players while handling adversity.

Even off-field, Heeman had a prominent impact. Following his brother Tyler's untimely passsing, he became an advocate for mental health awareness, speaking at schools and participating in prevention walks.

His community service earned an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nomination. Heeman was also academically gifted, earning Big Ten Distinguished Scholar twice. He graduated with a psychology degree and pursued counseling psychology in graduate school, aiming for a guidance counselor role post-football.

Transition to Coaching

Heeman wasted little time shifting to the sidelines after playing. His recent stint at Wisconsin under Luke Fickell involved working with the offensive line alongside coaches like Phil Longo and AJ Blazek (his former Rutgers position coach).

Now, he's heading to Presbyterian, where Rahl, gaining a lot of new rep after a record-setting offensive season, is building an experienced staff despite his first head coaching gig.

The move reunites Heeman with pro-style schemes, drawing on his NFL-caliber development knowledge. With this gig, he can hone his mentoring skills a little more professionally from this time onwards.

Rahl, fresh from offensive coordinator success, is assembling a competent staff. Heeman's player perspective and experience, both as a star player and a mentor, make him the perfect fit for Rahl’s mold.

From multi-sport kid to Big Ten starter to advocate and scholar-athlete, Heeman's path reflects growth through adversity. As he steps into this full-time role, his prior experience and ethos could shape Presbyterian's line into a strength.

For a program on the rise, Heeman can be a boon, sharing his wisdom, hard-earned from his days at Rutgers.

