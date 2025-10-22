Greg Schiano Addresses Possible Defensive Changes for Rutgers Football
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is making moves behind the scenes. Why? To fix his team’s struggling defense after a disastrous outing against Oregon. While he’s keeping the details under wraps, Schiano confirmed that several internal changes have been implemented. The Scarlet Knights prepare for their next Big Ten matchup against Purdue.
Schiano Confirms Internal Defensive Changes
Speaking at his weekly news conference on Tuesday, October 21, Schiano acknowledged that the defense has undergone a shake-up, though fans shouldn’t expect a public announcement anytime soon.
"We made some changes in a lot of ways," Schiano said. "Personnel on the field, personnel off the field. Adjusting responsibilities, guys doing some different things, doing them differently. There’s a lot of stuff we’re working on but that’ll be internal."
The coach made it clear that if any official staff changes had occurred, Rutgers would have announced them. Schiano also revealed that his press conferences will now be held on Tuesdays instead of Mondays, partially because of the ongoing defensive evaluations. Though he declined to provide specifics, it’s evident that the staff is working urgently to correct what went wrong in the Oregon game.
Coordinators Remain in Place
Despite speculation, there have been no formal changes to the defensive coaching staff. Robb Smith remains co-defensive coordinator alongside Zach Sparber. He doubles as the linebackers coach. Rumors had circulated following Rutgers’ 56–10 loss to Oregon on October 18 that Schiano might shake up the defensive hierarchy. Especially after the Scarlet Knights surrendered 750 total yards in a lopsided defeat.
Rutgers currently ranks last in the Big Ten and among the nation’s bottom teams in total defense, allowing 437.7 yards per game. The Oregon loss exposed breakdowns at every level, missed tackles, blown coverages, and an inability to generate pressure.
Schiano took full accountability for the defensive decline, promising swift improvement. "It’s my job to make sure we get better on defense," he said. "That was not good enough obviously. Whether I’m involved or not involved, I better make sure it gets fixed."
While strategy adjustments are underway, rebuilding confidence has become just as important. Defensive back Cam Miller said the team is refocusing on its core principles, "We turned the page. Just got to get back to the basics, dive back into our culture and just refocus."
Team captain Jordan Walker added that some players appeared hesitant after the Oregon loss, a concern Schiano echoed. "I don’t think there’s any doubt some guys have lost their confidence,” he said.
He also added, "When you’re playing poorly, everything speeds up. You can’t talk someone into having confidence, but you can coach them, spend more time with them, and make sure they fully understand what we’re doing." Rutgers will now aim to put those internal adjustments to the test when it faces Purdue.
