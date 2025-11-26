Greg Schiano Discusses Upcoming Matchup Against Penn State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are getting ready to wrap up their regular-season finale against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at home. Head Coach Greg Schiano met with the media and spoke about the preparation for Penn State and Rutgers.
"Preparation has been good," Schiano said. "We've got to make sure that it continues to be that way."
The Nittany Lions have been making some progress with their running backs. Schiano has taken notice of their adjustments and knows they have some quality players who can give them the chance to win. Schiano will make sure to have an answer for them by Saturday.
"They're excellent running backs, they're both NFL running backs," Schiano said. "They have an exceptional offensive line as well. They also have good tight ends. So when you put it all together, it creates a very formidable running game to defend and keeps us up at night trying to figure out how to do that."
The Rutgers coaching staff has been going through film, especially Coach Schiano. The Nittany Lions' running backs create opportunities to be explosive and find openings on the field. They also have a quarterback who can put pressure on the defensive linemen. Schiano has been paying attention to any weapons that the Nittany Lions can use against the Scarlet Knights' defense.
"They have a young quarterback who's got a lot better each week," Schiano said. "You can see his development over the weeks he's played. But you prepare for what you have, certainly your schemes need to be flexible enough to adjust during the game."
It will be a new and fascinating head-to-head matchup between Schiano and Penn State's interim head coach, Terry Smith, who took over the position in October after the firing of James Franklin. It's a game that means a lot to both men, who are superior leaders competing for a bowl game.
Schiano has seen Terry play and has had the chance to meet his brother as well.
"His brother Harvey was a graduate assistant with me at Penn State," Schiano said. "So Harvey and I shared an office, and Terry was a player then, an exceptional player."
We could be seeing the first of many head-to-head meetings between Schiano and Smith going forward if Penn State decides to stick with Smith after the season.
Kickoff between the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights will begin at 3:30 pm in one of the most important games of the weekend.