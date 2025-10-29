Greg Schiano Meets Media to Preview Rutgers vs Illinois Game
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano met with members of the media. It was on Tuesday to preview the Scarlet Knights’ upcoming road game against Illinois. The matchup is already creating plenty of excitement, with Schiano pointing out that Illinois has announced a sellout crowd for the contest. As Rutgers looks to build on its recent win, Schiano’s discussion gave insight into the team’s preparation and areas of focus heading into the weekend.
Player Recognition Before Questions
Before diving into questions from reporters, Schiano took a moment to recognize several standout players from Illinois. He mentioned quarterback Luke Altmeyer, the entire Fighting Illini running back room, wide receiver Hank Beatty, and linebacker Gabe Jacas.
He also talked about linebacker Dylan Rosiek as a key contributor who makes Illinois a dangerous opponent. By highlighting both offensive and defensive playmakers, Schiano made it clear that his team is well aware of the challenge they’ll face against a well-rounded Illinois squad.
One of the first topics brought up was the health of players Taj White and Al-Shadee Salaam. As expected, Schiano didn’t provide specific details about their injuries, staying consistent with his usual policy on player health.
However, he did open up about the broader issue of injuries impacting the team this season. Schiano explained that Rutgers has been dealing with a high number of injuries. It has affected how the coaching staff operates on a daily basis.
He also touched on the proposed 105-player roster limit rule, expressing that it’s not ideal for developmental programs like Rutgers. While the rule hasn’t been officially implemented yet, Schiano voiced his concerns about how it could make it harder for such programs to maintain depth and grow young talent.
Adjustments to Prevent Future Injuries
The injury situation has also forced the team to scale back its "developmental" practice sessions. Normally, these are 20-minute game simulation periods for players further down the depth chart, giving them a chance to gain experience and prepare for bigger roles.
Schiano noted that with so many players unavailable, these sessions have been significantly shortened. He added that injuries have especially impacted special teams play, particularly kickoff coverage, since many of the usual contributors are currently sidelined.
For the second straight season, Rutgers has faced a high number of injuries, and Schiano acknowledged that this has prompted changes behind the scenes. He shared that he’s been meeting with sports science professionals to reevaluate routines and make necessary adjustments aimed at preventing future injuries. That decision of his will also keep players healthier throughout the season.
When asked about his emotional reaction following Rutgers’ 27–24 win over Purdue, Schiano said the victory was a huge relief for the team. It ended a four-game losing streak and came after a difficult week for the Scarlet Knights.
More from Rutgers On SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.