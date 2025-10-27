How Jai Patel’s Clutch Kick Against Purdue Breaks Rutgers' Losing Streak
Jai Patel’s 30-yard field goal, at the last minutes of the match, sealed a 27-24 victory over Purdue on Saturday, snapping the four-game losing streak and delivering Rutgers’ first Big Ten win of the season. Patel came out as the hero of the match and was aptly celebrated by his teammates and coaches.
Jai Patel’s Season Saving Kick For Rutgers
Rutgers desperately needed a win after a rough patch of losses, including a 56-10 loss to Oregon. Facing a Purdue team who were also winless in conference play, the Scarlet Knights leaned heavily on Patel’s leg for the clutch.
His two critical field goals, one at a 20-yarder to tie the game with a minute left on the clock and the decisive 30-yarder, marked the first game-winning kick of his career. “It feels awesome to do your job and get the result we got,” Patel said after the match.
Purdue pushed Rutgers to the brink, capitalizing on a 217-yard rushing performance led by Devin Mockobee and Malachi Thomas. A 56-yard kickoff return by Michael Jackson III and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Browne to Nitro Tuggle gave Purdue a 24-21 lead late in the fourth. But a fumble forced by Rutgers’ Farell Gnago and recovered by Jett Elad set the stage for Patel’s match-winning performance.
Jai Patel’s Journey So Far
Patel’s path to this moment wasn’t smooth. Entering Big Ten play with a program-record 18 consecutive made field goals, he stumbled, missing five of his first eight attempts, including a 45-yarder earlier in the game.
Despite the struggles, coach Greg Schiano never gave up on his talents. “He’s been amazing to me,” Patel said of Schiano’s support. “He’s always had my back.” Schiano’s advice to “trust the training” paid off as Patel adopted a focus on the “next-kick” mentality, flushing earlier misses to give his all in every kick he made.
That focus proved critical. When Ja’Shon Benjamin’s rushes moved the ball 17 yards after Elad’s fumble recovery, Patel made the biggest kick of his career. “My whole mindset was I got to do my job to make sure that our team gets the result that we deserve,” he said.
“Jai had some struggles and to go out there and make them in a clutch situation like that, (I’m) really, really happy for him,” Schiano said in the post-match, “happy for his development, and I think this will help him.”
Rutgers’ offense also played a big role behind the win, led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, leaning heavily on receiver KJ Duff, who torched Purdue for 7 catches and 241 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. A 17-play, 85-yard drive in the second quarter and a 90-yard go-ahead drive capped by Kaliakmanis’ 1-yard sneak kept Rutgers in the fight.
As the Scarlet Knights look ahead to their upcoming matchup against Illinois on November 1, Patel’s clutch performance and their sharp offense could be the spark they need to turn their season around.
