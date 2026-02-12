How Much Salary Will Travis Johansen Receive After Joining Rutgers?

Rutgers football has finalized its defensive coordinator hire, bringing in Travis Johansen from South Dakota on a three-year contract approved by the Board of Governors. With the ongoing overhaul in staff, Rutgers looks forward to fortifying a defense that struggled desperately last season with this deal. The Scarlet Knights secured Johansen's commitment with a very lucrative contract.

Johansen's contract totals $4.2 million over three years, with escalating base pay. He will earn $1.3 million in his first season (2026), followed by $1.4 million in 2027 and $1.5 million in 2028.

These figures represent a significant investment for Rutgers, surpassing the combined $1.45 million paid to last year's co-defensive coordinators, Robb Smith and Zach Sparber.

Head coach Greg Schiano sought a leader who could independently run the defense, allowing him to focus on overall program management. Johansen fits that plan perfectly with a resume full of successful stints as coordinator and head coach.

Breaking Down Johansen’s Contract

The structure of the contract rewards and expects longterm results from Johansen. With such lavish pay, he is now placed among some of the most well-compensated assistants in the Big Ten. Starting at $1.3 million places him competitively right away, with built-in raises of $100,000 each year.

Congrats to Blaine Alum Travis Johansen on being named the Defensive Coordinator at Rutgers! https://t.co/xqZubNgPAR — Blaine Football (@BlaineFootball) February 11, 2026

Compared to his recent role, this marks a major leap. As South Dakota's head coach in 2025, Johansen guided the Coyotes to a 10-5 record and an FCS playoff quarterfinal appearance. His defenses consistently ranked highly at previous stops, including Grand View (NAIA) and Concordia-St. Paul (Division II).

Rutgers' defense ranked last among Power Four programs in total yardage allowed last season, which forced the staff to consider overhauling the coaching team. "We are excited to welcome Coach Johansen," Schiano said. "Travis is a strong leader, sharp defensive mind, and a winner. He has a proven track record of player development and innovation, which makes him a great fit to lead our defense."

Johansen's Rapid Rise

Johansen's path to Piscataway is a steady upward momentum. A former four-year starting linebacker and team captain at Concordia-St. Paul, he began coaching there as a defensive backs assistant before rising to coordinator.

He spent five years as defensive coordinator at Grand View, contributing to dominant NAIA teams. From 2019-24 at South Dakota, he served as defensive coordinator and later associate head coach, building stout units. His one year as head coach ended with playoff success and praise from university leadership for his readiness to lead.

At Rutgers, Johansen takes a talented but underperforming group under his wing. His salary reflects expectations for quick impact, freeing Schiano from hands-on defensive duties that consumed time last season.

How Will This Deal Impact Rutgers?

This hire ends a prolonged search, the longest among Power Four programs for the second straight year. With a young staff and returning players, Johansen's leadership could spark a turnaround. We as fans can hope the investment pays off in on-field results, starting in 2026.

