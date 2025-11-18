How to Watch Rutgers Vs Ohio State
Rutgers will be facing their biggest challenge yet on November 22, against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, at Ohio Stadium. This matchup will be the Buckeyes' final home game of the regular season.
Rutgers is only one win away from bowl eligibility after their 35-20 victory over Maryland. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from a midseason skid with two wins in their last three. On the other hand, Ohio State is fresh off a 48-10 win against UCLA, leading the nation in fewest points (7.5) and yards (212.6) allowed per game.
However, Buckeyes’ star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are both injured, improving(slightly) the odds for Rutgers. Coach Ryan Day downplays long-term worries, but the passing game will lean on others.
Game Details
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET (Noon kickoff)
- Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Capacity: 102,780 (sold out)
The Big Ten slotted this matchup into the six-day selection window.
TV and Streaming Coverage
FOX will be responsible for the nationwide broadcast. Gus Johnson handles play-by-play, with Joel Klatt as analyst and Jenny Taft on the sideline. Streaming options include:
- FOX Sports App
- FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV
- ESPN App for highlights and live scores
Pre-game coverage will be featured on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET from Columbus, featuring Urban Meyer. Post-game interviews will be available on 10TV+ or the 10TV News app.
Radio Broadcasts
For audio:
- Ohio State Sports Network: Statewide on 97.1 The Fan (Columbus flagship). Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), and Tyler Danburg (sideline) commenting, with Skip Mosic producing/hosting. Available via SiriusXM (Channel 84) and the Audacy app.
- Rutgers Sports Network: Flagship on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM (New York). Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analysts), Anthony Fucilli (sideline) on the mic. Can be streamed on the Scarlet Knights app or Audacy.
Ohio State opens as a 31.5-point favorite with an over/under of 53.5. The Buckeyes, 8-2 ATS, have covered every spread as 30.5+ favorites this year. Rutgers (5-5 ATS) has won two of three lately but ranks 106th in scoring defense (30 PPG allowed) and 56th in offense (29 PPG).
Ohio State holds the lead in previous encounters, winning all 10 meetings since Rutgers joined the Big Ten.
Weather forecast for the game: Mid-50s, partly cloudy. If Rutgers goes against all the odds and clinches a win, they will get their bowl eligibility before facing Penn State on November 30.
Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
