“I Get Frustrated” Greg Schiano Shares His Thoughts On The Upcoming Rutgers Vs. Illinois
Greg Schiano hasn’t shied away from showing his burst of emotions after Rutgers pulled through with a nail-biting 27-24 comeback win over Purdue, snapping a four-game losing streak. Now, with bowl eligibility hopes still alive, Schiano turns his focus to Illinois.
Greg Schiano Puts All His Focus On The Upcoming Sold-Out Game Of Rutgers Vs. Illinois
Rutgers faces Illinois on Saturday at noon ET in a sold-out Gies Memorial Stadium. Recently, Schiano appeared in a Game Week Press Conference, posted on the official Rutgers YouTube channel, sharing his thoughts on preparations for the upcoming clash. “We get to celebrate, and we did,” he said. “But then Sunday, we got on the mistakes and quickly got on to Illinois.”
According to Schiano, quarterback Luke Altmyer, receivers Hank Beatty, linebackers Gabe Jacas and Dylan Rosiek, could be the biggest threat for the Scarlet Knights to secure a win over Illinois. “I think the (Rutgers) players know exactly what we’re walking into, a very, very good Illinois team,” Schiano said, “That’s why you play in the Big Ten, to go play in games like this.”
The Illini’s offense averages 377.4 yards per game, while their defense allows 380.8. Last year’s 38-31 loss at home should be a big motivator for the Knights' lineup, as the fans are desperately hoping the squad can take revenge and make up for losing such a close game.
However, things aren’t all good for the knights' locker room. For the second straight season, injuries have crippled Rutgers. Many key players missed the Purdue game, forcing inexperienced reserves into key roles. “I get frustrated with our kickoff coverage sometimes, but a lot of those guys that should be on that kickoff coverage are out,” Schiano said. “You got to go play with who you got.”
The injury toll has slashed developmental practice time for the greener players. “There’s a lot of programs where once the season starts, those guys don’t get any reps,” Schiano said, “We've had to stop doing that because we can't risk the injury. If we have an injury in our developmental period at the end of practice, then we won't have enough guys to run the scout team."
Schiano has consulted sports science experts to curb the issue, criticizing the proposed 105-player roster limit as unfit for developmental programs.
Defensive Progress Of Rutgers
Rutgers’ defense showed promise against Purdue, forcing key punts and a turnover to set up the game-winner. However, Illinois’ offense will be much more demanding, making some vital adjustments to the lineup a must. “There’s no magic pill,” Schiano said, “We have to do a better job of violently communicating with each other.”
That being said, Schiano has made it clear that Adjustments are imminent. “There's a couple of situations we have to coach better, and whether you change personnel, whether you change the way you do it, whether you change the way you teach it, the way you say it, you better figure it out,” he said.
“When you love those people like we do, you feel their pain,” Schiano said, appreciating the unwavering love and trust the fans have been showering upon the Knights, despite their recent fumbles. He hopes that, with a more focused game plan, he and the squad will be able to stand up to the expectations of the loyal Scarlet fans in the upcoming slates.
More from Rutgers On SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.