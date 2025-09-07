Ian Strong, Rutgers Offense, Too Much to Handle for Miami
Rutgers improved to 2-0 on the young season, defeating 2024 MAC runner-up, Miami of Ohio, 45-17. Like the previous week, when Rutgers struggled to contain Ohio's talented dual-threat quarterback, Parker Navarro, the defense struggled to contain 7th-year graduate student Dequan Finn, who rushed 11 times for 96 yards and completed 14 of 22 passes for 251 yards.
The Rutgers defense was gashed for big plays once again, with the linebackers looking slow and unable to seal the edge against Finn, and the safeties frequently out of position. Rutgers allowed 69-yard and 62-yard completions to Redhawk receivers, seemingly running free on each play with no safety in sight. Transfer Jet Elad and sophomore Kaj Sanders were supposed to anchor the secondary, but both safeties have struggled significantly with positioning in their first two games.
Redhawks quarterback Finn gave the Rutgers defensive line and linebackers fits, easily beating containment outside and gashing the Knights' defense for 96 yards, including a run of 39 yards. If fans want to look at the glass being half full, Rutgers begins Big Ten play in two weeks against Iowa and Minnesota, each with more traditional pocket passers.
While the defense underwhelms, the offense continues to open eyes. Kaliakmanis picked apart the Miami defense, completing 9 passes to Ian Strong, 6 to KJ Duff, and 5 to DT Sheffield, with slants seemingly open at will. Kaliakmanis also completed two passes each to tight ends Kenny Fletcher and Colin Web and running back Antwan Raymond.
Miami Head Coach Chuck Martin made it clear he would focus on stopping the run. Knights' offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca recognized this early and called a heavy dose of passing plays in the first half, with Kaliakmanis playing pitch and catch with his two big targets, Strong and Duff.
After a slow start, Raymond finished with 13 carries for 85 yards, CJ Campbell 10 rushes for 47 yards, and Jashon Benjamin 6 attempts for 17 yards. The trio, dubbed "Earth, Wind, and Fire", brings a balance to the unit that hasn't been seen in years on the banks, after relying on workhorses Kyle Monangai and Isiah Pachecho.
Relying on the offense to win games by outscoring opponents and erasing bad defensive efforts is uncharted territory for fans of a Schiano-coached team, but if the Scarlet Knights are going to earn a third straight bowl bid, it's going to be because of the offense, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.
