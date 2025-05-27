Rutgers Video: Jared Smith, 4-Star Recruit, Commits to Scarlet Knights
Rutgers football secured a significant recruiting victory as four-star offensive lineman Jared Smith announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-5 lineman from Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, chose Rutgers over a strong field of local contenders: Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Auburn.
How did head coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers football staff persuade Smith to choose a school in New Jersey over local, interested, high-quality football programs?
"They treat me like I am a 'six-star' when I am up there," Smith said.
“They made me a priority from the beginning. The coaches put a lot of effort into recruiting me. They never pressured me to commit, but they stayed consistent," Smith told On3 this weekend. "That showed me how important I was to them.
Smith announced his college commitment during a live event on the "Coach Hayes Football" YouTube channel. Rutgers Football then posted a clip of Smith making his announcement on their official channel:
"After a lot of prayer and deep thought, I've made my decision. I'm proud to announce my commitment to Rutgers University," Smith stated in the video.
The relationship between Smith and Rutgers developed gradually over multiple visits to New Brunswick. Smith will return for his official visit next weekend, and he canceled all other official visits, declaring, "My recruitment is shut down."
Smith told The Knight Report that the relationships he built with both offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and running backs coach Damiere Shaw played a major role in his decision: "They treat me like more than just a player and make sure I'm good on and off the field."
Smith already had a connection with Flaherty through his uncle, Dallas Cowboys eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith, who spent time with Flaherty prior to the 2011 NFL Draft. The two met when Flaherty was the offensive line coach for a New York Giants team that was interested in the USC prospect, who was off the board by the time New York was on the clock.
The addition of Jared Smith strengthens Rutgers' recruiting momentum under Schiano, who continues to build the program, which now boasts four four-star commits in the 2026 class. Smith's decision further validates the football staff's recruiting approach and the Scarlet Knights' ability to compete with traditional powerhouse programs for elite prospects.