Katy (TX) Offensive Lineman Receives Offer From Rutgers

Rutgers reached out to the Lone Star State for one of their latest targets when they extended a scholarship offer to Katy (TX) offensive lineman Isaac Coughran on February 11. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Coughran received his offer after he spoke with Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and offensive line coach Jim Turner. “Coach Turner texted me to ask if my parents and I were available for a FaceTime with him and Coach Schiano. The five of us FaceTimed, and Coach Schiano asked some questions to get to know me a little bit, and shared a lot about Rutgers’ football culture and academics,” Coughran said. “It was very comfortable and welcoming, talking to both of them, who are genuine and great guys! I love the culture that Coach Schiano described, and I’m excited to learn more.”

The offer from Rutgers had been his latest until he added his first SEC offer from the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. He also holds offers from Tulsa, Texas State, Arkansas State, UTEP, Tulane, New Mexico, Oregon State, Utah State, Arizona, Air Force, Navy, Houston, and Rice. Despite his recruitment going so well, Coughran hasn’t really been thinking about it. “I think it’s going well. It’s the first time I’m experiencing, but I tend to keep my eyes on what’s in front of me, and right now that’s track, choir, my upcoming SATs, and off-season workouts. I try not to spend a lot of time thinking about recruiting. I like to focus on the day.”

Coughran and Katy both had good 2025 seasons. First, the Tigers finished 10-3, won the District 22-6A championship, and made it to the Texas Class 6A Division II Regional Semifinals, while he was named a First Team All-District selection. “At the beginning of the season, I think we were trying to find our identity as a team. We have the best coaches in the state, and we were able to do so by the time district play started. We continued to build on it as the season progressed, and I think we came together well. Individually, there was a learning curve because of the position switch I made from defensive line to offensive line. I’m surrounded by great coaches and teammates who challenged me, and by the end of the season, the game seemed to slow down.”

Coughran recently competed at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Frisco and performed well against some of the top competition in the state. “The showcase went well, and all my reps were solid. I love every opportunity to go up against talented competition, and there was plenty of talent there.”

He currently has an official visit set to Houston for the weekend of June 4-6. Coughran received an offer from the Cougars on February 11, and he is already looking forward to getting there to see. “Everything is going great with Houston! Their coaching staff is awesome, and I’m looking forward to learning more when I go there for my visit.”

Since Coughran is busy with his other activities and the offseason workouts, he does not have any other official visits set yet. “The offseason is going great! Our OL unit works hard and is committed to getting better every day. In fact, our team in general is working hard, and I can’t wait for spring ball to start.” As his recruitment picks up, he knows what he will be seeking in the program he ultimately decides to commit to. “I will be looking for a school that has a culture that aligns with my values, a relational coaching staff, strong academics, and a solid alumni network.”

