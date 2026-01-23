Legendary Coach Believes Greg Schiano and Rutgers Will Be Next Indiana Hoosiers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team received massive praise from a former national championship coach.

The Scarlet Knights have been working hard this offseason, recruiting players from high school and through the transfer portal. The latest praise from a legendary coach should fuel them to make a deep run to the national championship someday.

Urban Meyer, who won three national titles in his career, two with the Florida Gators and one with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Meyer recently joined a podcast for an interview, and he believes Rutgers will be the next Indiana Hoosiers. He picked the Scarlet Knights as one of three teams that could reach the prize.

“I will say Rutgers because Greg Schiano,” Meyer said. “He is a great friend and football coach. He had them in the top 5 in the country at one point. So why not?"

The Hoosiers recently beat the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP Championship game to complete their undefeated 16-0 season, something that hasn’t been done since Yale in 1894. Urban believes in coach Greg Schiano, and the two have a history, as Schiano was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State for three seasons. There’s a lot of mutual respect and admiration for one another. Meyer would love to see his friend win it all with Rutgers someday.

Rutgers has a chance to build something special in the Big Ten. The conference is loaded with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and we can’t sleep on Minnesota. However, this doesn’t stop the Scarlet Knights from trying to get better as a team, because they know they can compete with those teams if they have the right players at every position.

Players who can get the job done day in and day out. The Scarlet Knights have locked down numerous four-star prospects for the class of 2026. Some of the top high school recruits that are coming to New Jersey are wide receiver Dyzier Carter, quarterback Xavier Stern, offensive lineman Jared Smith, defensive back Messiah Tilson, and wide receiver Elias Coke.

In addition, there have been key portal additions, including Rondo Porter from Appalachian State, edge rusher Malachi Davis from Toledo, and cornerback Bradlee Jones. Rutgers has 21 verbal commits. It’s no secret that the Scarlet Knights are not kidding. They want to win, and they want to do it soon.

The program has suffered for so long. It’s time to write a new script and make history. If Indiana can do it, then any team in College Football, especially Rutgers, can do it.