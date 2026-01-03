More Good News As Star Rutgers Receiver To Return

A day after the sombering news of beloved Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong's announcement to enter the transfer portal, Rutgers has rebounded nicely. Earlier in the day, bell-cow running back Antwan Raymond announced his return for 2026. Then, during this evening's men's basketball game versus Ohio State, KJ Duff was in attendance as the public address announcer welcomed him to the audience, letting them know the star receiver will be back on the Banks for the 2026 campaign. The crowd erupted with raucous cheers.

Per insider sources, it was never realistic for Rutgers to retain the trio of Raymond, Strong, and Duff, and it instead shifted its focus to bringing back two of the three to keep Kirk Ciarrocha's high-powered offense relatively intact.

During this past season, Duff emerged as the team's No. 1 receiving weapon, racking up 60 catches for 1,084 yards. Duff logged seven touchdown receptions and averaged over 18 yards per reception, leading the nation in contested catches with twenty, per Pro Football Focus. His signature breakout game came on the road in West Lafayette against the Purdue Boilermakers, hauling in six receptions for a whopping 240 yards and helping the Knights secure a comeback victory. The 241 yards were the third-most in any FBS game nationally this past season.

The Riverhead, Long Island native posed a problem all season for opposing defenses, with his big 6'6, 225-pound frame and ability to high-point the ball, giving smaller defensive backs nightmares. For his efforts, Duff was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, media, and Associated Press. Duff was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten list this past December.

Duff was heavily recruited in high school, with the Scarlet Knights competing with Miami, Texas A&M, and others for his services. The fact that he was so close with Ian Strong, who was already in the program, and Tight Ends coach and former Knight Scott Vallone, who was also a Saint Anthony's graduate, certainly put Rutgers in a position to land the star receiver.

Duff's freshman year saw him emerge as the season progressed, finishing with 27 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown before he broke onto the national scene in 2025. After the Penn State loss, head coach Schiano and the staff focused on retaining key offensive pieces to keep the cupboard full for 2026.

While it was assumed it would be a challenge to retain Duff as deep-pocketed programs tried to pach him away from the Knights, there was hope that with the increased revenue sharing available to Rutgers, in addition to the eight million new AD Keli Zinn and staff raised, was that the Scarlet Knights could make him a competitive offer.

Another concern was Duff's willingness to return without quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis slinging the ball. Kaliakmanis put up prolific passing numbers this past season and didn't hesitate to chuck the ball long and often to Duff, making for a dynamic duo. With the experienced AJ Surace in line to start next season, the thought among program insiders is that Duff would want to test the waters at a program with a five-star quarterback.

🚨HE’S BACK🚨



BREAKING: Rutgers Football WR KJ Duff announces his return for his junior year!



Duff hauled in 60rec. for 1,084yds / 7TDs as a sophomore last season.



👉 https://t.co/jAt0ZaVSvk pic.twitter.com/jnWnOe6exR — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) January 3, 2026

In the end, Rutgers made the offer it needed to make to keep AJ close to home and assured him they would have a competent quarterback throwing the ball to him in 2026 - whether that is Surace or a name in the transfer portal that is not yet known. Stay tuned for more information over the coming days on that front at Rutgers on SI.

More From Rutgers on SI