Devonte Anderson will begin his freshman season in 2026 and the program is hoping he can be a vital piece to bolster their defense.

Anderson had a terrific career in high school. He attended West Orange High School and played under the leadership of coach Geno Thompson. During his years with the team, Anderson played both defensive back and wide receiver. It’s no surprise because many defensive backs would get reps on offense as well. We have seen this in the history of football.

Anderson’s performance in 2025 didn’t go unnoticed. He helped the Warriors to a 10-2 record. Anderson recorded substantial numbers in his final year at West Orange with seven interceptions, 2.4 tackles for loss, and 40 tackles. That’s on defense. From an offense standpoint, he collected five touchdowns.

Anderson also had a solid junior season. He had 38 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Anderson will only get better when he starts playing for Rutgers. Great defensive backs study the receiver's footwork and the opponent's offense.

Florida is his home state. The state has a history of producing many great and successful football players. Hard work is unparalleled. Mediocrity is out of the question. Aiming for greatness is the goal. Anderson is 6-1 and weighs 185 pounds. There’s no question he will add more weight when he begins his collegiate career at Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have kept an eye on him since last summer. Anderson is rated to be a three-star caliber prospect, but Anderson deep down probably thinks that he’s worthy of higher than that. Aside from Rutgers, Anderson visited other schools such as Louisville, Miami, UCF, Maryland, and Auburn. All of those schools are great options. The process of elimination must’ve been challenging, but Anderson was on his way to be a Louisville Cardinal, and then the Scarlet Knights came out victorious at the end.

Anderson is one of the top 100 best cornerbacks in the state of Florida. To be in the top 10, 20, 50, or 100 is a big deal. Teams will want you.

Anderson is one of the over 20 prospects to sign with the Scarlet Knights for 2026. The program has done a good job so far, being aggressive and not wasting time. Rutgers will not stop until it feels that their defense is complete.

More from Rutgers on SI