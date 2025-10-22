One Of The Rutgers “Greatest Placekickers” Shares His Story
A decade ago, a young Jai Patel stood on a patchy field in South Brunswick, New Jersey, unknowingly kicking his way toward Rutgers history. Today, the senior has secured his name as one of the best placekickers to ever don the Scarlet Knights jersey. In a recent interview with NJ.com, Patel shared his story of becoming a New Jersey icon.
Jai Patel’s Football Career Was Never Planned
Jai Patel started as a soccer player instead of football. He made a name for himself as a star midfielder in South Brunswick’s youth soccer program. There, Patel caught the eye of Jake Rodriguez, the local recreation director, who saw something special in the 11-year-old’s athletic potential.
Rodriguez, a veteran coach, invited Patel to try out for the Pop Warner football team. During an audition, Patel’s 25-yard field goal soared into the bed of Rodriguez’s truck, parked behind the goalposts. Patel was scared, thinking he would be scolded for hitting the truck, but all he got was a smile from Rodriguez and applause, saying, “That was awesome.”
Patel, now in his third season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, has already secured his legacy. Despite recent inconsistent performances, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior is tied for first in Rutgers’ 156-year history with a 77.6% career field goal percentage and ranks fifth with 38 made field goals.
Earlier this season, he set a school record with 18 consecutive successful kicks. “He really has a shot to go all the way,” Rodriguez said, reflecting on Patel’s potential to reach the NFL.
Patel’s Cultural Significance In NJ
Beyond the field, Patel also has a significant influence on the Football culture of the nation. As one of only two Indian American players in the Big Ten Conference, alongside Purdue’s Sankeerth Veluri, he represents a community that is hardly seen in American college sports.
With approximately 403,000 Indian Americans in New Jersey, nearly a quarter in Middlesex County, home to Rutgers, Patel has become a local icon. “I’m proud to be Indian and represent my community, especially culturally,” Patel said to NJ.com, “And I hope to inspire more people to maybe one day follow this same path.”
While Patel wants to be an example for others to follow his example, his own path wasn’t a cake walk. Initially, he faced a lot of resistance from his family, especially from his mother, Rupal. She didn’t want her son to be a football player at all, but Patel’s joy on the gridiron, described by his sister as a smile he never wore playing soccer, won them over.
Despite skepticism from colleges, with Rutgers being his only FBS scholarship offer, Patel’s perseverance has paid off. “He got written off a lot,” said Tushar, but according to him, at Rutgers, Patel finally found a home to call his own.
As he eyes a potential NFL future, potentially becoming the first Indian American player since 2011, Patel now carries the dreams of thousands of other girls and boys from his community. His bright future not only propels the Scarlet Knights but also shines as a fiery example of everything that American Football represents.
