Phil Simms to be in the Broadcast Booth for Rutgers-Miami (OH)
Super Bowl XXI MVP and 15-year NFL quarterback, Phil Simms, will be on the call as a game analyst for Peacock's broadcast of Rutgers versus Miami of Ohio this weekend.
A two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Simms spent his entire 15-year career with the New York Giants, passing for 33,462 yards and 199 touchdowns. In Super Bowl XXI, Simms led the Giants to their first Super Bowl title with a 39-20 win over the Denver Broncos, completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. His 88% completion percentage in that game still stands as the single-game Super Bowl record.
Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano is well acquainted with the Simms. During the Schiano 1.0 era, Simms mentored Rutgers quarterback Mike Teel, who had trained with both of Simms’ sons, Chris and Matt.
“I got to see Phil (yesterday). You know, I have a long history with Phil, and certainly a great, great player and a longtime broadcaster as well. So, yeah, that’ll be cool,” Schiano said, regarding Simms providing color analysis for this Saturday's game.
Simms returns to his roots at NBC Sports, where his broadcasting career began in the mid-1990s before joining CBS Sports in1998, where he served as a lead NFL and studio analyst for The NFL Today until his departure in 2024.
The Miami of Ohio versus Rutgers game will be streamed on Peacock, at 3:30 ET on Saturday, September 6th.
