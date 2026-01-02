Rutgers Scarlet Knights begin the new year with new and high expectations. There have been changes to the coaching staff, and new players will be joining the program.

Here are three storylines that could help the Scarlet Knights change their season around and might surprise the world of College Football.

1) Antwan Raymond Will Receive Heisman Trophy Consideration

The fierce running back is one of the best players on the team. He had a fantastic 2025 season. We can’t deny that 2026 could be even better. Raymond will enter his junior season with a chip on his shoulder. Yes, he can put up big numbers, but he also wants to help the team win.

Raymond is due to rush over 1,000 rushing yards again and to record at least another 10-touchdown season. He’s been the best running back in the Turgers program since Ray Rice. To be in the sentence for the Heisman Trophy would be the ultimate accomplishment for Raymond and the Scarlet Knights.

2) Coach Schiano and Rutgers Will Win 9 Games and a Bowl

The Scarlet Knights had chances to reach a bowl game this season, but the team was inconsistent and wanted to focus more on recruiting and the transfer portal. We believe Rutgers' defense will be better than in 2025. The team will be much sharper, more aggressive, and the chemistry will blossom on and off the field.

Rutgers will improve its win total and win a bowl game. That’s the prediction for how the Scarlet Knights will finish the 2026 season. Yes, the Big Ten is a steep competition because there are many good teams, but Rutgers is not a team that repeats the same errors and flaws from the previous season. The team is on the verge of doing something special.

3) AJ Surace Will Have An Impressive First Year As Starting QB

It’s no longer that Athan Kaliakmanis era. Athan is heading to the NFL Draft. We believe Surace is the next man up at quarterback. The competition won’t be easy, but he’s the best talent Rutgers currently has at that position.

Surace spent the 2025 season learning from his teammates and getting adjusted to the system. Surace will lead the Scarlet Knights by throwing at least 1,200 yards with 15 touchdowns in his first season as the starter for the team. He will also get a taste of playing in a bowl game if he can stay healthy. Surace will be ready to accept the challenge that coach Schiano and the offensive coordinator will throw at him.

We believe these are the storylines that will define the Rutgers 2026 season. There could be more, but we will narrow it down to the ones just mentioned. It’s going to be a dynamic season.

More From Rutgers on SI