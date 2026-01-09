Rutgers Adds More Firepower To The Trenches With New Offensive Lineman

The Scarlet Knights have officially secured a commitment from Delaware State interior lineman Isaiah Cook. He is a New Jersey native with family ties to the program. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound versatile blocker brings the right experience and the potential to start immediately, which the Knights desperately need.

Isaiah Cook Coming Home To Rutgers

Cook is a Willingboro High School product who spent four seasons at Delaware State after signing in the 2021 class. He steadily climbed the depth chart, earning Third Team All-MEAC honors as a sophomore starter in 2022 and First Team recognition in 2025.

In his nine starts last season, Cook made a good show of versatility. Splitting time between right guard and right tackle while posting strong pass- and run-blocking grades.

A Lisfranc injury limited him to two games in 2024, preserving an extra year of eligibility. Now fully healthy, Cook chose Rutgers to grow further while staying close to his hometown. And the fact that both of his parents are Rutgers alumni must have played some role in his decision.

Cook projects primarily as a center, a spot opening up after three-year starter Gus Zilinskas exhausted his eligibility following 38 career starts. Early favorite Hank Zilinskas, Gus's younger brother, transferred from Colorado last cycle for a redshirt year. But Cook is here to challenge the expectations and set new standards in the process.

According to Cook, aside from being close to his family, another major reason that drew him to Piscataway was the new offensive line coach, Jim Turner. The coach’s record of developing NFL talent has given hope for his future.

Turner sold Cook on a clear path to playing time, critical for a one-year contributor eyeing the pros.

Hoping For A Bright Future

Cook becomes Rutgers' eighth portal addition this cycle and third on offense, joining quarterback Dylan Lonergan and tight end Kam Anthony. The Scarlet Knights return proven bookends like left tackle Tyler Needham and guards Kwabena Asamoah and Dantae Chin, providing stability up front.

With playmakers KJ Duff and Antwan Raymond back in the skill positions, a strengthened line could unlock more consistency. Head coach Greg Schiano's portal aggression, especially in the trenches, shows his intent to compete deeper into Big Ten schedules.

For Cook, it's a chance to cap his career on a bigger stage while staying close to home. If he wins the center job, Rutgers' run game and pass protection could take a noticeable step forward in 2026.

