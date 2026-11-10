Rutgers Bringing Back Greg Schiano for 2027, Now What?

Athletic Director Keli Zinn released the following statement earlier today regarding Rutgers Football, ending weeks of speculation regarding Head Coach Greg Schiano, who has been firmly on the hot seat since the opening week loss against UMASS.

Our 2026 football season has fallen well below our expectations and has understandably led to frustration from our passionate fans and supporters. As your Director of Athletics and as a competitor at heart, I feel those same emotions. Our results are not acceptable for the expectations we have for our football program and for the athletics program we are building.



However, I also have an obligation to make decisions that serve the best long-term interests of Rutgers University. There are several factors that go into decisions regarding the hiring and retention of head coaches in all of our sports, especially football and basketball. After weighing all factors, and consulting with University leadership, Head Coach Greg Schiano will be returning in 2027. Let me be very clear: this decision is not reflective of a lowering of standards or an indication that everything is fine. It is not.



This is instead a reflection of my belief that we have an opportunity to make meaningful changes that will strengthen our roster and better position our program to compete and win at a higher level. Coach and I have met repeatedly to discuss the future and I am encouraged by the plan he has developed, and we have a clear understanding of what can best position us for success next season. While we both recognize that plans alone do not produce wins, we share in a belief that necessary changes will help deliver the competitive results we all expect for our football program.



I believe deeply in what is possible at Rutgers. I remain committed to building an athletics department that our student-athletes, coaches, university, donors, corporate partners, alumni, and fans can be proud of. That includes our football program. I know our fans are tired of hearing about what Rutgers Football can become. You want to see results and it's our responsibility to make sure we deliver. Keli Zinn, Rutgers Director of Athletics

Breaking down Zinn’s statement.

'After weighing all factors, and consulting with University leadership, Head Coach Greg Schiano will be returning in 2027.'



First and foremost, her decision came down to money. If Schiano were fired after this season, he would be owed 18.5 million. The total owed to him and his staff would be 28 million, and while some of that amount would be reduced due to offset language in the contracts as coaches secured new employment, there is no guarantee. Clearly, after speaking to University leadership, the cost to replace this current staff, in addition to hiring a new one next season, was highly influential in Zinn’s decision to bring Schiano back.

‘Let me be very clear: this decision is not reflective of a lowering of standards or an indication that everything is fine. It is not.’

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Zinn does not mince words here, clearly stating the results are unacceptable. For years, many in University leadership, as well as the media and fans, perceived Schiano as being untouchable - regardless of the results. That time has clearly ended. The coach admitted as much throughout the season, acknowledging he failed in player evaluations in the portal, overestimated the quality of the current roster, and stating after last weekend's Wisconsin loss that he needs to do an ‘autopsy’ when the season ends. Instead of bringing a defiant tone as in seasons past, Schiano has talked less about chopping after recent losses, and more about trying to understand why his evaluation and approach this offseason haven’t worked.

‘This is instead a reflection of my belief that we have an opportunity to make meaningful changes that will strengthen our roster and better position our program to compete and win at a higher level.’

Simply put, the days of Schiano acting as general manager are over. One imagines Rutgers will hire a competent GM quickly to help evaluate talent, rebuild the roster, and manage the finances so the football program has an opportunity to compete in the Big Ten conference next season.

‘I know our fans are tired of hearing about what Rutgers Football can become.’

Zinn gets it. Fans are tired of hearing it year after year. With Schiano returning, fans will be less enthused about next season than ever. There is only one way to rally them and fill up the stadium: by winning.

Rutgers AD Keli Zinn explains the decision to bring back Greg Schiano in a statement: https://t.co/6ZbkOWrTh0 pic.twitter.com/gKxEzKD4ci — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) November 10, 2026

It will be interested to see what immediate changes are made, and if the news of Schiano returning translates into better play on the field for the final three games of the 2026 season, starting this Saturday, at home against Nebraska.