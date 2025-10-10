Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Back to Husky Stadium After 25 Years
This Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take to the field for a Big Ten showdown. However, for head coach Greg Schiano, the matchup carries an extra layer of history. When Schiano steps onto the sidelines at Husky Stadium in Seattle on October 10th. And it will mark his first time coaching in that iconic venue in 25 years. The quarter-century gap spans a career journey from his earliest coaching days at Ramapo High School to his tenure in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A Quarter-Century Away From Montlake
Schiano has spoken candidly about the long stretch since his last visit, even humorously admitting he couldn't quite recall the name of the stadium’s scenic backdrop. "I haven’t been out to the University of Washington since the year 2000," Schiano said during his Monday press conference. He referenced his time as the Miami Hurricanes' defensive coordinator.
He also said, "But I remember how loud it gets. It is a great place to play. One of the really beautiful, unique settings in all of college football, with I think Lake Rainier or whatever it is there. Really a great setting. They have some crazy fans there. They’re all about their Dawgs there, so we have to be ready."
That 2000 visit, when Schiano was part of Butch Davis’ Miami staff, remains a pivotal moment in college football history.
Back in 2000, Schiano’s Hurricanes fell 34–29 to the No. 15-ranked Huskies in front of a roaring 74,000-strong crowd at Husky Stadium. Washington, coached by Rick Neuheisel, would go on to finish the season ranked No. 3 nationally with an 11–1 record.
More importantly, the defeat spoiled Miami’s chance at a BCS National Championship berth that year. Schiano’s return to Montlake now, in his sixth season leading Rutgers, carries the added significance of potentially becoming the first Rutgers coach to ever beat Washington in Seattle.
Rutgers’ History Against the Huskies
Rutgers holds an all-time 1–2 record against Washington, with all three matchups occurring in recent years. The last time the teams met in Seattle was 2016, resulting in a 48–13 Huskies victory under former coach Chris Petersen. They also guided Washington to a 30–14 win in New Jersey the following season.
Rutgers finally broke through last season at SHI Stadium, winning 21–18 under then-UW coach Jedd Fisch. Friday’s game gives Schiano the chance to make history with a win on Washington soil.
The Scarlet Knights will face the Washington squad, coming off a 20-point comeback win against Maryland last Saturday. Rutgers, meanwhile, is looking to avoid a third consecutive Big Ten loss. Fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) with play-by-play coverage beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).