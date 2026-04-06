Rutgers’ Dennis Dottin-Carter Sees ‘Hard Work and Everything Matters Mindset’ in the Players

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter spoke to the media at the spring football press conference.

Dottin-Carter is a key hire for Rutgers. He is another coach who will have to be a difference-maker in the upcoming season. He’s impressed with the group of players the team currently has on the roster.

“Early impressions are that these guys just work their butts off,” Dottin-Carter said. “They’re hungry. They want to win. They want to do what it takes to win. They’re not worried about anything on the outside. They’re worried about coming to work every single day, doing it for each other, and doing it as well as they can. The attitudes have been great.”

Dottin-Carter gives you the impression that he’s all about business and has a no-nonsense mentality. He values hard work and winning. If anyone gives him less than that, then he’s not going to tolerate that. Having a “finish” mentality is a key ingredient for his defense. Get the job done by any means necessary.

“If I’m raising my hand in class to answer a question, I’m going to do that like it matters the most,” Dottin-Carter said. “We’re just talking about living our lives doing it the same way, which is the right way every single time, no matter what we’re doing.”

Rutgers is an institution where people and relationships matter. It’s not about what can be accomplished on the field, but knowing the person well off the field. Dottin-Carter shared his thoughts about what made it so intriguing for him to choose the Scarlet Knights and want to be part of the program.

“I think the people, the opportunity,” Dottin-Carter said. “Rutgers is an unbelievable university. I give my left arm to work here. This is a Big Ten school. High academic place. I don’t think anybody would want to work at this university.”

Dottin-Carter respects and admires what coach Greg Schiano has accomplished with the program. It makes things even better with the coaches he brought for the new season. With all of those things piling together, it makes the job appealing to him.

“When an opportunity was presented to me, I leaped at it,” Dottin-Carter said. “Didn’t look back.”

High-intellectual coaches want guys who love old football, who love playing the game, and who have a deep passion. Coaches want to see players who come in as kids and leave the program as men. It’s hard to play football at any level, whether it’s high school, college, or the pros.

Dottin-Carter’s mission is to prepare players to beat their competition, succeed in life after college, and go to the pros.

More on Rutgers on SI