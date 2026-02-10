Rutgers Football Adds Former Drake Head Coach Joe Woodley to Defensive Staff

Rutgers football continues to move with purpose this offseason. And the latest addition just shows the direction Greg Schiano wants the program to take. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Drake head coach Joe Woodley has joined the Scarlet Knights. He is here as a defensive assistant, giving Rutgers another experienced voice in its defensive room.

A Familiar Fit in Rutgers’ Football Defensive Vision

While Woodley’s exact position responsibilities have not yet been officially announced, his arrival is notable for several reasons. Most importantly, he becomes the first defensive hire under new Rutgers defensive coordinator Travis Johansen.

Woodley and Johansen share a professional relationship that goes back to their time coaching together in the NAIA. During the mid-2010s, both were on staff at Grand View University. That's where they split defensive coordinator duties and helped build one of the most dominant programs at that level.

That shared background matters. Johansen is tasked with installing a new defensive system in Piscataway, and bringing in a coach who already understands his philosophy allows for a smoother transition.

After years of success in the NAIA and FCS ranks, this will be his first opportunity to coach at the Power Four level.

Woodley arrives in Piscataway after a successful one-season stint as head coach at FCS Drake. In his lone year with the Bulldogs, he led the program to a playoff appearance. Their postseason run ended against Johansen’s South Dakota team, but Woodley’s impact was evident throughout the season. Drake finished the year allowing the third-fewest points and yards per game in the Pioneer Football League.

The bulk of Woodley’s reputation, however, was built during his time at Grand View University. Over six seasons as head coach, he compiled a remarkable 72–5 overall record and did not lose a single regular-season game. His tenure culminated in the 2024 NAIA National Championship, which included being part of Grand View’s 2013 national title as an assistant.

A Coach Known for Developing Talent

While defense has been Woodley's primary specialty, coordinating top-10 defensive units in nine different seasons, he has also shown flexibility. In 2018, he served as Grand View’s offensive coordinator, leading an offense that ranked in the national top 25 in points per game, rushing yards per game, and total yards per game.

In 2024, ESPN named Woodley to its list of 30 Coaches Who Will Define the Next Decade of College Football. He was one of only four non-FBS coaches selected and the only representative from the NAIA. His accolades also include five North Division Conference Head Coach of the Year awards in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with honors from Football Scoop and the MSFA for his work as a coordinator.

Beyond wins and championships, Woodley has built a reputation as a developer of players. According to 247Sports, he has coached more than 60 All-Conference selections, seven All-Americans, and six conference Players of the Year. Most recently, he helped quarterback Jackson Waring earn the 2024 NAIA Football Player of the Year award, the division’s version of the Heisman Trophy.

