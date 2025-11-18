Rutgers Football Heads to Columbus for High-Stakes Clash with No. 1 Ohio State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are stepping into the biggest spotlight of their 2025 season. It is because they are heading to Columbus for a showdown with the undefeated, top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Set for Saturday, November 22, at Noon ET inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup comes with national attention as FOX’s Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft take the broadcast.
At 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten, Rutgers is still pushing for bowl eligibility, and this trip marks its fifth road game in the last seven contests. That's the first time the program has faced such a stretch since 2004.
Let's Look at the Rutgers' National Rankings and Historic Milestones
Rutgers heads into Columbus with some of the most disciplined and efficient numbers in the country. The Scarlet Knights rank among the top 25 nationally in multiple categories. That includes fourth in blocked punts and seventh in fewest penalty yards.
With that, they have the eighth-most time of possession and the fewest fumbles lost and are 11th in fourth-down conversions. They also sit 12th in fewest turnovers lost and 16th in first downs gained. To add more to the stats, they are 17th in yards per completion and 21st in passing offense at 277.4 yards per game.
Rutgers is 13-7 coming off a bye week under his guidance, and his special teams units remain among the best in the nation. Over the course of his career at Rutgers, Schiano’s teams have blocked 76 kicks, 46 punts, 17 field goals, and 13 extra points.
The offense has quietly produced one of the best statistical years in Rutgers history. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is the Big Ten’s second-leading passer with 2,705 yards. Running back Antwan Raymond is the conference’s second-leading rusher with 1,000 yards. And receiver KJ Duff sits second in the Big Ten with 923 receiving yards.
Rutgers has had a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season only once before, back in 2007. As the birthplace of college football, Rutgers also continues to build its historic legacy.
The Scarlet Knights delivered one of their most complete efforts of the year in their 35–20 win over Maryland. Their offense produced 256 rushing yards and 229 passing yards while converting eight of their 12 third-down opportunities. They controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes, including more than 10 minutes in the fourth quarter alone.
Offensive Leaders and Series History
With offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca named a 2025 Broyles Award semifinalist, Rutgers’ attack has been one of the most efficient in the conference. The Scarlet Knights rank third in the Big Ten in passing offense and time of possession, averaging 403.1 yards per game in league play.
Saturday will be the 11th meeting between Rutgers and Ohio State. Their last matchup in 2023 was surprisingly competitive. It is because Rutgers held a 9–7 halftime lead and outgained the Buckeyes before OSU pulled away late.
Once the Scarlet Knights leave Columbus, they return to Piscataway for their regular-season finale against Penn State on November 29. The game will be part of Rutgers’ Senior Day and Thank You Fans Day, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
