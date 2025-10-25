Rutgers Football Nov. 1 Matchup at No. 23 Illinois Set for Noon Kickoff
Rutgers football fans can officially mark their calendars. The Scarlet Knights’ upcoming Big Ten showdown at No. 23 Illinois is set for a noon ET/11 a.m. local kickoff on Saturday, November 1. The Big Ten announced Monday that the contest will air live on NBC. It will surely give fans across the country a chance to tune in. This road trip marks the end of a tough stretch for Rutgers. The team will have played four of its last five games away from home by the time it takes the field in Champaign.
Game Details and Broadcast Information of The Match
Rutgers will look to build on its recent success against the Fighting Illini. The last time these two programs met, the Scarlet Knights pulled out a gritty 20-14 win at Memorial Stadium back in 2021. That victory remains a bright spot in the all-time series, and Rutgers hopes to replicate that same energy in another challenging road environment.
The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Fans can catch all the action live on NBC as Rutgers faces a ranked Illinois team. And that could prove to be one of the most crucial games of the Scarlet Knights’ late-season schedule. For those watching from home, the matchup will also be available to stream via Fubo and Peacock.
As Rutgers prepares for Illinois, several offensive standouts have carried the load throughout the season. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been at the center of it all, throwing for 1,864 yards while completing 146 of his 234 attempts. He has tallied 11 touchdowns against just five interceptions and is averaging an impressive 266.3 passing yards per game.
Rutgers Offensive Leaders
On the ground, running back Antwan Raymond has been a consistent force. The standout rusher leads the team with 615 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 87.9 yards per game. He’s also contributed as a receiver, adding 11 catches for 131 yards and another score. Behind him, Ja’shon Benjamin has chipped in with 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Scarlet Knights’ passing attack has been balanced and explosive. Ian Strong leads the receiving corps with 37 catches for 543 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 90.5 yards per game. KJ Duff has been right behind him with 36 receptions for 520 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, DT Sheffield continues to make key plays, catching 29 passes for 420 yards and three scores.
Fans looking to be part of the action can purchase Illinois vs. Rutgers tickets through SI Tickets. With a nationally televised broadcast, this Big Ten clash offers Rutgers a major chance to secure a statement win.
